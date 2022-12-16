ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Gun ownership among Black women rising amid Memphis crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another violent weekend in Memphis with more than a dozen people shot since Friday night. Now a new report finds after several years of increasing violent crime, gun ownership among African-Americans spiked by 58% between 2019 and 2020. In fact, last year, Black women...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Everybody that knew him has been short-changed' | Christian Saulsberry's former football coach speaks out after his murder Saturday morning

WALLS, Miss — The Southaven Community is mourning the loss of one of their own. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office broke the news that 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed Saturday Morning. Saulsberry played football at Southaven and Northpoint High School as well as the Canadian Football...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

MSCS, Millington Municipal Schools reach agreement on Lucy Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools reached an agreement Tuesday about Lucy Elementary School. According to a press release from MSCS, the agreement includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary School building for $3.3 million. The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.
MILLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of wintry weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of Winter Storm Elliott, several airlines are offering travel waivers for fliers over the next few days. Southwest is allowing customers to change their ticket with no additional charge for anyone flying in or out of Memphis International Airport (MEM). Other airlines like American, Delta,...
MEMPHIS, TN

