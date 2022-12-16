MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools reached an agreement Tuesday about Lucy Elementary School. According to a press release from MSCS, the agreement includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary School building for $3.3 million. The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO