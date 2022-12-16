Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Related
localmemphis.com
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
localmemphis.com
Double homicide took place at Raines and Kirby, police say
MPD said that the suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan. Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call (901) 528-2274.
localmemphis.com
One in hospital following collision with DeSoto deputy's cruiser
According to the Walls Fire Department, deputies were clearing the scene of a head-on collision when a driver hit a patrol car. No one was in the cruiser, they said.
localmemphis.com
Gun ownership among Black women rising amid Memphis crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another violent weekend in Memphis with more than a dozen people shot since Friday night. Now a new report finds after several years of increasing violent crime, gun ownership among African-Americans spiked by 58% between 2019 and 2020. In fact, last year, Black women...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | We need to do our best to keep Memphis youth out of harm's way | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was another weekend full of violence in Memphis – much of it deadly. Shootings all across the Bluff City kept police busy and the trauma center at Regional One Health constantly in emergency mode. One man – identified as an Atlanta resident – was...
localmemphis.com
'Everybody that knew him has been short-changed' | Christian Saulsberry's former football coach speaks out after his murder Saturday morning
WALLS, Miss — The Southaven Community is mourning the loss of one of their own. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office broke the news that 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed Saturday Morning. Saulsberry played football at Southaven and Northpoint High School as well as the Canadian Football...
localmemphis.com
MSCS, Millington Municipal Schools reach agreement on Lucy Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools reached an agreement Tuesday about Lucy Elementary School. According to a press release from MSCS, the agreement includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary School building for $3.3 million. The district will use the four years and funds negotiated in the sale to enhance the facilities where Lucy students and staff members will transition in 2027.
localmemphis.com
Mayor Strickland calls out District Attorney's office, judicial commissioners to address violent crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent weekend left Memphis with another set of violent crimes to deal with. Around 36 aggravated assaults from December 16-20 has some leaders wanting to share the accountability. Mayor Strickland said he’s willing to take the fall for the violent crimes happening across Memphis, as...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Zoo cancels Zoo Lights Dec. 22 & 23 due to weather, cold temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo has been canceled Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures, according to the Memphis Zoo's Facebook page. If you have tickets for those nights, you may use them on any of the...
localmemphis.com
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of wintry weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of Winter Storm Elliott, several airlines are offering travel waivers for fliers over the next few days. Southwest is allowing customers to change their ticket with no additional charge for anyone flying in or out of Memphis International Airport (MEM). Other airlines like American, Delta,...
Comments / 0