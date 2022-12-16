ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 43

WarchiefANU
3d ago

I don't know what y'all are mad about, apparently you all Voted for Biden. At least he's keeping his promises of Open Borders and Shutting down America's Oil & Gas Industry. There's a book that's been out for ages! Sun Tsu - "The Art of War" - Rules of War = Create Diseases (Covid-19) - Cutoff Supply Chains (Mandatory Vaccinations) - Hit Fuel Lines (Shut down Keystone XL pipeline) - Destroy Wealth (Inflation-High Fuel Costs) - Disarm Citizens ("Assault Weapons" Ban)- Affect Transportation (the Green New Deal) - Silence Important Communications (Government - "Nationalization of Social Media") - Cause Strife and Divisions (CRT, Equity, Equality, and Justice After-the-Fact, No-Bail Act) - Insert Lies, Confusion, and Propaganda (Russia-Russia-Russia) - Make Yourself Look Like The Savior (Blame Trump for everything you're actually guilty of doing) ... Sound Familiar? It's the Liberal Globalist Democratic Socialist Playbook to a T!!!

Reply(1)
66
WarchiefANU
3d ago

The Biden Administration's Culpability to Open Borders during a Deadly Pandemic is not only a "Threat to National Security" it's a "Violation of Oath of Office." Spreading Communicable Disease Statutes, "Terrorism and Terrorist Threats" At the Federal Level the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally announced that the Coronavirus appears to meet the statuary definition of a "Biological Agent" and the people who intentionally spread the Virus could be prosecuted for "Terrorism" also "Assault and Battery," "Child Endangerment," "Reckless Endangerment," "Aggravated Assault," "Reckless Behavior That Causes Bodily Harm," and "Harassment." Let's not forget "Treason" and "Crimes Against Humanity." All Impeachable Offenses!!!

Reply(1)
47
WarchiefANU
3d ago

I hate the fact that Our government Arms Foreign Enemies with Belt-Fed & Fully-Automatic Military Grade Weapons but also creates Unconstitutional Laws to Limit "We the People's" Capabilities. Where's Our Equity, Equality, and Justice for All???

Reply
27
Related
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
The Hill

Russia’s elites know they’ve lost the war. They should jump ship

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has managed to maneuver his country’s elites into the unenviable position of having to choose between two radically different alternatives with what they believe are identical consequences. Regardless of whether Russian elites opt for peace or for war, many of them believe that Putin’s regime and, possibly, Russia itself will not…

Comments / 0

Community Policy