Little Falls, MN

Franciscan Sisters invite all to join in Prayer for Peace Vigil

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 5 days ago

All are invited to welcome 2023 with prayers of peace. As 2022 closes, the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls invite all to join them in praying for peace. The Franciscan Sisters offer two opportunities:

The 24-Hour Peace Vigil runs 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 31. People can sign up to participate in person or online offering their own prayers or a self-guided prayer. The 24-hour vigil is divided into 15-minute segments. Individuals, families, friendship and faith circles are encouraged to sign up to pray during a specific time via the online scheduling tool Calendly: https://calendly.com/fslf/prayer-for-peace-vigil?month=2022-12

Individuals are asked to sign-up to pray during one time period that can span 15-60 minutes so that someone is praying for peace every minute during the vigil. Participants can pray in Sacred Heart Chapel, their homes, churches, or anywhere that invites prayer. Franciscan Sisters will pray in the chapel during this time as well. Ideally, sisters and another individual will pray at the same time, either in person together in the chapel or in separate locations.

There will be no Zoom link for the vigil. Prayer is done privately.

Prayer for Peace Prayer Service concludes the vigil Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m., in Sacred Heart Chapel, on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, whether they participated in the prayer vigil or not.

For more information contact Christi Hartwell: chartwell@fslf.org or (320) 632-0680. Note: Guests must wear a mask to attend the prayer service or pray in Sacred Heart Chapel.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

