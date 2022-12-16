Santa better bundle up when his sleigh reaches Minnesota because it's going to be one of the coldest Christmases in recent memory. By the numbers: The National Weather Service's forecast for Christmas Eve calls for a high of 4 degrees. That would be the lowest Christmas Eve high temperature in the Twin Cities since 2000, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Christmas Day's forecasted high of 10 degrees would be the coldest since 2017, when it only got up to 4 degrees. Temperatures will dip below zero both nights, with even colder wind chills. Be alert: With blizzard conditions in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, roads could remain slick through the weekend since salt has a hard time melting ice when temperatures drop below 15. With wind chills forecasted to hit -30 or -40, NWS is warning that stranded motorists could face life-threatening conditions. NWS says Tuesday is the best day for holiday travel.Be smart: Shelter and warming spaces will be open in Hennepin County and Ramsey County. Zoom out: About 55 million people in the lower 48 states are expected to see temperatures hit zero or below during the next seven days, per NWS forecasts.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO