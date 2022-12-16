Read full article on original website
The secular and the spiritual meet on Utah's solstice horizon
The winter solstice — which happens tomorrow — is gaining prominence in Utah, with an array of communities seeking light on the darkest day of the year.Why it matters: Secularism is rising, a trend that has been linked to a growing celebration of the solstice among those who may identify as atheist, skeptic, humanist or even mystic without attaching to a long-established religion.The solstice is a global phenomenon, which makes any exclusive religious boundaries around its celebration difficult to claim or maintain.Yes, but: Many of Utah's celebrations are still deeply spiritual, with meditation and faith at their center.What they're saying:...
These celebrities bought DMV homes in 2022
The D.C. area had a roller coaster of a real estate year, but that didn't stop these famous locals from closing on luxury homes in 2022. We combed Washingtonian and Washington Business Journal for the real estate transactions of bold-faced names. Here’s who bought in our area this year. 🏡 Caps player T.J. Oshie and Lauren Oshie bought a 9,890-square-foot McLean new-build. They paid: $7.5 million. Their former home in Langley Farms sold six months later for $6.4 million.🏡 One of the Commanders’ all-time sack leaders and current NFL free agent Ryan Kerrigan and Jessica Kerrigan bought a 8,300-square-foot Ashburn colonial. It’s...
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon project to clear few applicants' records
Pennsylvania's one-time effort to pardon people with certain low-level marijuana convictions resulted in roughly 230 applications reaching the governor's desk — a fraction of the more than 2,600 people who applied. Why it matters: Criminal records impose significant impediments to employment, housing, education and other opportunities, leaving those with convictions in cycles of poverty.In Philly, there are thousands of people waiting to put marijuana convictions behind them, Andrea Lindsay, of pro-bono law firm Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, told Axios.Driving the news: The state's Board of Pardons voted on applications for Gov. Tom Wolf's Marijuana Pardon Project on Friday.The state...
Donovan Mitchell: Racism in Utah was "draining"
Donovan Mitchell is detailing his encounters with racism in Utah, from a state senator's insults to his efforts to help bullied Black children."I never really said this, but it was draining," the former Jazz guard said in a frank interview with Andscape.Driving the news: The three-time All-Star described his move to Cleveland as "refreshing" and "comforting" after vocal pushback from Utah fans when he challenged racism in predominantly white Salt Lake City."Man, it was just one thing after another. And I will say, it’s not the only place it happens. But for me … to receive the amount of pushback...
Blizzard and deep cold will hamper holiday travel
Santa better bundle up when his sleigh reaches Minnesota because it's going to be one of the coldest Christmases in recent memory. By the numbers: The National Weather Service's forecast for Christmas Eve calls for a high of 4 degrees. That would be the lowest Christmas Eve high temperature in the Twin Cities since 2000, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Christmas Day's forecasted high of 10 degrees would be the coldest since 2017, when it only got up to 4 degrees. Temperatures will dip below zero both nights, with even colder wind chills. Be alert: With blizzard conditions in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, roads could remain slick through the weekend since salt has a hard time melting ice when temperatures drop below 15. With wind chills forecasted to hit -30 or -40, NWS is warning that stranded motorists could face life-threatening conditions. NWS says Tuesday is the best day for holiday travel.Be smart: Shelter and warming spaces will be open in Hennepin County and Ramsey County. Zoom out: About 55 million people in the lower 48 states are expected to see temperatures hit zero or below during the next seven days, per NWS forecasts.
1 Florida panther's death may point to species' recovery
A dead Florida panther is rarely a good thing, but one found this month has given scientists hope that the endangered species could be recovering. Driving the news: On Dec. 1, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) collected the remains of a 2-year-old male panther — dead after being hit by a vehicle — from Keysville Road in eastern Hillsborough County, near the Polk County line.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
Ask Axios: How much do Iowa food CEOs make?
Question: "It's disheartening to see the conflicts with the Food Bank of Iowa. How much does the CEO get paid?" — Mel Cortez, WDM. Answer: We looked at the CEO salaries and organizational finances of both groups involved in the ongoing food contract dispute. The information is based on...
6.4-magnitude earthquake leaves 2 dead, 11 injured in California
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving two dead and 11 injured, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Driving the news: The quake left more than 71,000 customers without power in Humboldt County as of mid-morning Tuesday, which is a majority of the customers tracked in the county, according to poweroutage.us.
Group of gamers sues to block Microsoft-Activision deal
It's not just the government on Microsoft and Activision's case these days. A group of 10 gamers filed a private antitrust lawsuit in California Tuesday to attempt to stop Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard. Why it matters: While the case doesn't have close to the muscle of the Federal Trade...
San Francisco's public school graduation rates outpace California's
Graduation rates at San Francisco's public schools outpaced California's, which hit an all-time high this year, per new data from the California Department of Education. Why it matters: San Francisco Unified School District's high graduation rates provide a bright spot following a massive drop in enrollment numbers, and a decline in math and reading testing scores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What to know about Democrats' firehouse primary for Virginia's special House race
It's showdown day for Virginia Democrats.What's happening: The party is holding a primary to pick its nominee to replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in Congress.Why it matters: The contest is pitting basically the entire Democratic establishment, lined up behind state Sen. Jenn McClellan, against state Sen. Joe Morrissey.Here's what to know about this unusual election day …The primary is being organized and run entirely by the state's Democratic Party.That's because state-run primaries aren't an option outside the typical election calendar.Voting is open to anyone registered in the district, but participants are required to sign a loyalty pledge promising to support the eventual nominee.Voting won't take place at typical polling locations: Participants must travel to one of seven voting locations, four of which are in the Richmond area.Worth noting: In addition to frontrunners McClellan and Morrissey, two other candidates will appear on the ballot: Joe Preston, a Petersburg attorney and former state delegate.Tavorise K. Marks, an insurance agent who previously served as vice president of the Chesterfield NAACP.🗳 What's next: Ballots won't be counted until Wednesday morning, and results aren't expected until early afternoon.
