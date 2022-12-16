Security Experts Agree: This Is The One iPhone 14 Setting You Should Change Immediately

Shutterstock

You bought yourself a brand new iPhone 14 (congrats!) and now you want to ensure that you are protecting your data and privacy to the best of your ability. Smart move! But where do you start? There are actually a few settings that are simple to change and that will make a world of difference when it comes to security. Security experts agree: this is the one iPhone setting you should change — and another that you should make sure is turned on.

Location Services

One iPhone 14 setting that you may want to consider changing immediately for personal data or other security purposes is the “Location Services” setting, says Umar Farooq, technology expert at Laptopar.com.

“Location Services allows apps and websites to access your device’s location information in order to provide location-based features and content,” Farooq explained. “While this can be convenient in some cases, it can also pose a privacy risk, as your location data could potentially be accessed by third parties without your knowledge or consent. To protect your privacy, you may want to consider turning off Location Services or limiting the apps that have access to your location data.”

How To Change Location Services

It will take mere seconds to change Location Services and boost your personal security. Farooq explains the steps:

Go to the “Settings” app on your device.

Tap on “Privacy.”

Tap on “Location Services.”

Toggle the Location Services switch to the off position to turn off access to your location data.

“Alternatively, you can also choose to allow or deny location access to specific apps by selecting the app from the list and then choosing the desired location access option,” Farooq said.

Also: Set Up Face ID And Passcode Settings

Another important tip to keep in mind is to turn on Face ID and passcode to ensure these security settings are working for you.

“With Face ID and Passcode, you make sure that only you can unlock and access the iPhone 14, and no third party is getting access to your iPhone,” said Ajinkya Mishra, co-founder and head editor of Dev’s Journal. “Plus, it helps to authorize secure payments, online purchases, and sign into many third party apps on iPhone 14.”

Here are the easy steps to take to turn on Face ID and passcode:

• Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode

• The next step will be setting up Face ID,

• Tap on Set Up Face ID

• Next, a face ID setup window will appear; follow the Screen’s instructions.

• Position Your Face in the camera frame and move your head in a circle to show all the angles of your face to set up your Face ID.

• Next, Tap on the Get Started button and Tap on the Done button.

• Next, Toggle ON the options on the Screen as per your security needs.

“You are all set and ready to go; simply slide up your fingers from the bottom of your iPhone to return to the home screen of [your] iPhone 14,” Mishra said.