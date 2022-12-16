Read full article on original website
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
thesource.com
YSL Rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty Released on Plea Deals
More YSL rappers have accepted a plea deal. According to The New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli, YSL rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty have been released from jail on separate plea deals. The release comes days after Gunna was freed. “Like Gunna, Slimelife Shawty faced just one count: conspiracy...
thesource.com
Dave East, BIA, and Jessie and D’Lila Combs Join Foot Locker for 24-Hour Global Holiday Celebration
As part of the retailer’s “Holiday House Party” marketing, Foot Locker staged 24-hour long holiday celebrations worldwide over the weekend at select Foot Locker shops, including Asia, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. The 24-hour party featured live DJ music, talent appearances, gift-wrapping stations, gift card giveaways, and more for customers to enjoy while conducting their holiday shopping.
thesource.com
The Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Collab is Almost Here
Louis Vuitton is rolling out ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, and perfumes in collaboration with 93-year-old fine artist Yayoi Kusama. The partnership will be accompanied by carefully curated campaigns and high-profile activations. Since the initial announcement of this collaboration, there has been quick progress in getting consumers excited. Last May, Nicolas...
thesource.com
Another Day, Another Ticketmaster Disaster: Hundreds of Bad Bunny Ticketholders Denied Entry in Mexico City
Ticketmaster is in hot water again following its botched sale of Taylor Swift tickets last month, which generated lawsuits and widespread outrage. This past weekend, many hundreds of concertgoers with legitimate tickets were turned away from a Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City, leading to widespread confusion at the venue and delaying the show by an hour.
