ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Popculture

Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

YSL Rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty Released on Plea Deals

More YSL rappers have accepted a plea deal. According to The New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli, YSL rappers Lil Duke and Slimelife Shawty have been released from jail on separate plea deals. The release comes days after Gunna was freed. “Like Gunna, Slimelife Shawty faced just one count: conspiracy...
thesource.com

Dave East, BIA, and Jessie and D’Lila Combs Join Foot Locker for 24-Hour Global Holiday Celebration

As part of the retailer’s “Holiday House Party” marketing, Foot Locker staged 24-hour long holiday celebrations worldwide over the weekend at select Foot Locker shops, including Asia, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. The 24-hour party featured live DJ music, talent appearances, gift-wrapping stations, gift card giveaways, and more for customers to enjoy while conducting their holiday shopping.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

The Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Collab is Almost Here

Louis Vuitton is rolling out ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, and perfumes in collaboration with 93-year-old fine artist Yayoi Kusama. The partnership will be accompanied by carefully curated campaigns and high-profile activations. Since the initial announcement of this collaboration, there has been quick progress in getting consumers excited. Last May, Nicolas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy