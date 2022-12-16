December's PlayStation Plus games offer not one, not two, but three respectable Far Cry games, but there's a catch. They're only downloadable for some of its subscribers. Yes, it's the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers that are getting these Far Cry games, as well as Mortal Shell, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Judgment, and many more. It's a tidy cornucopia of titles, unless you're paying for Extra and Premium for the retro games, which were honestly a little lacking this time round. And the previous month. And the month before that too. If only there was another way to play retro games as a result of the tireless efforts of a community committed to the preservation of these bits of history. We'll never know!

