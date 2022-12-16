Read full article on original website
Pokémon: Ash and Pikachu are officially being replaced as the series protagonists
That’s right, it’s official. The Pokémon anime is going to be headed down a very different path, as it’s now been announced that the series will be introducing two new protagonists replacing Ash. It was previously rumoured that Ash would be stepping down at the end...
Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs
Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
Wednesday already dethroned as Netflix's top-watched show
Earlier this year when Stranger Things’ fourth season hit Netflix, it didn’t seem like anything was ever going to be able to top its huge viewing figures. In its first week alone, it was viewed for a whopping 286.79 million hours by fans - the hype was immense, and everyone was talking about it.
Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 removes mysterious building after just 24 hours
In the blink of an eye, Building 21 materialised and dematerialised in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, confusing players who had managed to gain access to the strange building in the DMZ mode. Yes, the mode that people were paying to avoid playing. You know what they say: work at...
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
Ubisoft wants you to test its new open-world Star Wars game
Fancy playing an unreleased Star Wars game? Sorry, I’m not talking about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, although that is coming soon too. Ubisoft are looking for playtesters for their upcoming story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. I’ve mentioned a couple above, but there really are heaps of Star Wars projects...
Netflix's major Christmas release has 93% on Rotten Tomatoes
One of the most impressive movies of the year is about to land on Netflix, so subscribers better be on their toes to catch this extremely highly rated film in time for Christmas. We are, of course, referring to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The original film caused a...
Demon's Souls PS5 studio is teasing its next PlayStation remake
Bluepoint Games, whose team is renowned for recreating astonishing remasters of classic titles, has revealed that there's another project in the works with this cryptic holiday card for its community. Bluepoint Games is the one behind things like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow Of The Colossus, and most recently,...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have larger open-world areas to explore
True Jedis in the audience, there's some brilliant news just before the Christmas break. Details on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay have arrived in the form of an interview with the game's director, and it's sounding like this is going to be a substantial Star Wars outing with even more open-world to explore.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
PlayStation Plus announces a bunch more free games for December
The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles for December have been revealed, filling out the offering with a couple of corkers. Of course, the Essential line-up comprises Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout and these became available to download from 6 December if you haven't gotten round to it yet. These are an enviable bunch, and with even more coming over the hill, it's feeling like Christmas has come early for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Live-action Family Guy movie is truly cursed
Whenever anything that was originally animated decides to go down the live-action route, the results are often contentious. Some things just aren’t meant to be portrayed in a ‘realistic’ way, as we’ve learnt time and time again in the past. Netflix’s live-action Death Note movie was...
Johnny Depp surprises terminally ill boy with PS5 for Christmas in character as Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp suited up as infamous pirate Captain Jack Sparrow for the first time in years earlier this week, all so he could surprise a terminally ill fan with a Christmas video call and brand-new PlayStation 5. As reported by the BBC, 11-year-old Kori has undergone two unsuccessful heart transplants...
Far Cry 5, New Dawn, and Primal are free to download right now
December's PlayStation Plus games offer not one, not two, but three respectable Far Cry games, but there's a catch. They're only downloadable for some of its subscribers. Yes, it's the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers that are getting these Far Cry games, as well as Mortal Shell, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Judgment, and many more. It's a tidy cornucopia of titles, unless you're paying for Extra and Premium for the retro games, which were honestly a little lacking this time round. And the previous month. And the month before that too. If only there was another way to play retro games as a result of the tireless efforts of a community committed to the preservation of these bits of history. We'll never know!
The Witcher fans beg Henry Cavill to return following Superman exit
It was recently announced that Henry Cavill will be stepping down from the role of Geralt in The Witcher series from season four onwards, and it’s safe to say that precisely no one is happy about it. However, some fans are now hoping that this could be due to change.
Disney 'working on' bringing Johnny Depp back to Pirates Of The Caribbean
Trying to work out whether or not Johnny Depp is returning to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise is quite the head-scratching mystery. In fact, the details have been so muddied up till now that we may even need to get Benoit Blanc on the case. As I’m sure you’re aware, Depp was involved in a high profile libel trial in the US earlier this year with ex-wife Amber Heard. This followed a similar libel trial held in the UK between Depp and News Group Newspapers Ltd.
The worst video games of 2022, according to Metacritic
It's happening. Metacritic's worst games of the year are here, and miraculously enough, the list includes one that I was certain hadn't come out yet so well done to the PR for the damage control. On the whole, 2022 has been a thoroughly reliable year for games. Horizon Forbidden West...
A PS2 classic is being revived for PlayStation 5
Prepare yourselves for a major dose of nostalgia, my friends. Cast your mind back to the year 2000. You’ve just got home from school, loaded up your PlayStation 2. What do you decide to play? Armored Core 2? Tekken Tag Tournament? Nope. You open: Fantavision. That’s right. Japan Studio’s Fantavision is officially being revived for the PlayStation 5.
