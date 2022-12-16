Kings-Pistons gameday live: NBA trade season has begun; Kevin Huerter’s status vs. Detroit

The Kings were the subject of increasing trade speculation in recent days as a key date on the NBA calendar approached.

Thursday marked the unofficial start of trade season in the NBA with an estimated 90% of players now eligible to be moved as of Dec. 15. Those who joined the list were players who signed free-agent contracts over the summer, including Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, James Harden, Collin Sexton, Jusuf Nurkic and Bol Bol.

The expanded list of trade-eligible players creates more flexibility and options for front offices that are looking to make a deal between now and the February trade deadline. That could include the Kings, who are tied for sixth in the Western Conference as they seek to end their 16-year playoff drought.

The Kings (15-12) will conclude a six-game road trip when they visit the Detroit Pistons (8-22) on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. With a win, the Kings would finish the trip at 3-3, four games over. 500 with 15 of their next 19 at home. They will likely hit the midway point in the season with 20-25 wins in their first 41 games.

The Kings and Pistons collaborated on a deal last season when Marvin Bagley III went to Detroit in a four-team trade that brought Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson to Sacramento. The two teams have already been linked again this season.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported the Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks have been “most engaged” in talks with the Pistons over Nerlens Noel. The 28-year-old center has appeared in only six games this season as the Pistons develop younger players such as Bagley, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, but Noel was once regarded as one of the league’s top interior defenders. Over nine NBA seasons, he has averaged 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals.

The Athletic also reported the Pistons have engaged in discussions regarding Saddiq Bey. The Kings have reportedly pursued Bey in the past, but it’s not clear if they have current interest in the 23-year-old forward.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus linked the Kings to the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. Pincus reported the Kings were believed to have interest in Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, a player they nearly traded for when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The same report stated the Kings are likely among the teams in talks with the Raptors, who are believed to be entertaining offers for Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby. Siakam and Anunoby would be the most likely targets for Sacramento. Sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings showed interest in Siakam as recently as the summer of 2021.

The Kings are listing guard Kevin Huerter as questionable for Friday’s game against the Pistons after left ankle soreness caused him to miss Wednesday’s 124-123 victory over the Raptors.

Huerter is averaging a career-high 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is shooting career bests of 46.8% from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range.

Backup center Alex Len is away from the team due to an ongoing non-COVID-19 illness that caused him to miss the past three games.

Kings : QUESTIONABLE — Kevin Huerter (ankle). OUT — Alex Len (not with team); Chima Moneke (G League).

Pistons : OUT — Cade Cunningham (tibia); Isaiah Livers (shoulder).

