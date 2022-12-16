Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott To Headline Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023
Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott are officially set to headline Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023. The inaugural European festival, presented by Woo Hah!, is set to take place from June 30 to July 1, 2023 and will followup last year’s first ever Rolling Loud x WOO HAH! Fest. Rolling Loud Rotterdam is setting up shop at Rotterdam Ahoy, located in the heart of The Netherlands’ second largest city and one of Europe’s largest seaports, and promises to feature more high-profile acts from around the world.
NME
Travis Scott announced as first headliner for Rolling Loud Portugal 2023
Travis Scott has been announced as the first headliner for next year’s Rolling Loud Portugal festival. The three day event, which made its debut earlier this year, after its initial launch was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will return to Praia De Rocha Beach in Portimão, which is located in the Algarve from July 5-7, 2023.
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Contemplates Canceling 'Caresha Please': 'N-ggas Scared Of The Smoke'
Yung Miami has considered canceling her new REVOLT TV talk show Caresha Please, and it’s because celebrities seem scared to appear on the show with her. Since the show’s launch in June, Miami has interviewed her beau Sean “Diddy Combs, Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Latto, JT and Saucy Santana, but the well has apparently run dry and the City Girls rapper doesn’t know why.
Roddy Ricch Sued for Allegedly Stealing Part of ‘The Box’ From Another Song – Report
Roddy Ricch is reportedly facing a lawsuit over his diamond single "The Box." On Tuesday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported soul singer Greg Perry has filed a lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records with allegations that his 1975 song "Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)" was used for the Compton, Calif. rapper's hit song without proper clearance.
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA Shines On “S.O.S.” Ft. Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard & More
The time has come for SZA fans to flood the internet with reactions to her new album. The singer has been teasing her sophomore effort for years following the massive success of Ctrl. There have been a few pump fakes about S.O.S. with tentative release dates or updates regarding its arrival. Each time, SZA took to social media to voice her frustrations as her fans went after Top Dawg Entertainment execs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
musictimes.com
Quentin Miller Ghostwriter for Nas? Rapper Breaks Silence Over Speculations
Quentin Miller has finally spoken out after many fans speculated that he is a ghostwriter behind Nas' album "King's Disease II." What's the truth behind all the drama?. According to Complex, the hip-hop artist is indeed credited as one of the writers on the song "The Pressure" from the album and he noted that he isn't a ghostwriter even though he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake years ago.
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June
As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
thesource.com
Dave East, BIA, and Jessie and D’Lila Combs Join Foot Locker for 24-Hour Global Holiday Celebration
As part of the retailer’s “Holiday House Party” marketing, Foot Locker staged 24-hour long holiday celebrations worldwide over the weekend at select Foot Locker shops, including Asia, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. The 24-hour party featured live DJ music, talent appearances, gift-wrapping stations, gift card giveaways, and more for customers to enjoy while conducting their holiday shopping.
A$AP Rocky Says More Collaborations With Metro Boomin Are On The Way
Rocky says Metro is all over his upcoming album.
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Snoop Dogg Dropped ‘The Last Meal’ LP 22 Years Ago
On this date in 2000, West Coast rap giant Snoop Dogg released his fifth full-length studio album entitled The Last Meal, which was released on Master P’s Dirty South, independent powerhouse, No Limit Records, as well as the first album on Snoop’s Doggystyle Records. This album was released during the “dog days” of Death Row, with Snoop and Dre parting ways with their former boss and label owner Suge Knight. The album was leaked on the internet on December 1, 2000, by Suge Knight who made all tracks downloadable in MP3 from the official site of his and Snoop Dogg’s former company Death Row Records, which featured links to tracks from both Tha Last Meal and Dead Man Walkin’ albums, asking visitors to “take The Snoop Dogg Challenge” and decide “song for song” which is the better album.
Complex
Tyler, the Creator Tells Fans to ‘Go Study’ Missy Elliott’s Music
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Missy Elliott catalog. In short, the celebrated artist’s boundary-pushing work is still routinely cited as among the most influential creations of their time, including by Megan Thee Stallion and more. On Wednesday, Tyler, the Creator took such talk a step further by urging fans to “go study” Missy’s entire discography.
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
