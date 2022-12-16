Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Niagara University Student Nurses Association assists community with holiday drives
The holidays will be a little happier for those living on the margins of society, thanks to the students in Niagara University’s Student Nurses Association. The group has been collecting canned goods, blankets, toiletries and personal hygiene products that it will donate to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier Inc. at the end of the semester.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Waterfront holiday skate initiative: Rich Family Foundation donates thousands of free skate tickets to Buffalo Public Schools
Thousands of Buffalonians are given the gift of ice skating through a significant donation from the Rich Family Foundation. Every student, faculty and staff member within the Buffalo Public Schools will be able to skate on the Ice at Canalside, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, as over 46,000 skate admission and rental tickets (a $500,000 value) will be distributed to buildings and classrooms within the district.
wnypapers.com
Community Foundation announces 2022 Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative grantees
The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative awards totaling $500,000 to support more than 75 small to mid-sized arts organizations serving the eight counties of Western New York, plus Monroe County, through its inaugural 2022 competitive grants process. The criteria for...
wnypapers.com
Explore & More, LaBella Associates partner to bring free STEM programming to local libraries
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum and its friends at LaBella Associates have partnered to “Raise the Roof” by bringing free STEM programming to various Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries. Each of the 12 programs would see up to 25 children who participated in an...
wnypapers.com
Anthony DiMino honored by Tuscaroras
During the commemoration ceremony Monday for the 209th anniversary of the Tuscarora heroes’ brave actions in saving the lives of Lewiston residents, Anthony DiMino (left), of DiMino’s Lewiston Tops, was honored by the Tuscarora Nation for his support of the monument’s maintenance and upkeep. Presenting him gifts...
wnypapers.com
WNY Coalition for the Homeless announces annual homeless memorial
The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless has organized its annual homeless persons’ memorial, which will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. Organizers said the intent is to remember and honor those who have passed who were impacted by homelessness.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund receives donation from Destination Niagara USA ornament sales
The weekend after Thanksgiving, Destination Niagara USA kicked off a fundraiser to benefit the Niagara Falls Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund. One hundred percent of the profits from holiday ornament sales in the Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center from Saturday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 18, went to the annual toy drive, now in its 94th year.
wnypapers.com
North Tonawanda History Museum announces reorganization & expansion of gift shop
The North Tonawanda History Museum staff announced changes to the store at 712 Oliver St. “A new lighted counter and rear shelving units are used to display items that are unique to North Tonawanda,” a press release noted. “New items are reproduction 19th century maps and postcards, NTHS alumni license plate holders, ornaments, caps, T-shirts and hoodies. Other items include NT-related bumper stickers, CDs by local artists, and DVDs related to local history.
wnypapers.com
Drive Against Diabetes (D.A.D.) provides $50,000 gift to Niagara Hospice fundraising campaign
Donation helps fund new automated medication dispensing systems for Hospice House patients. Niagara Hospice announced a major gift from Drive Against Diabetes (D.A.D.) to its fall fundraising campaign toward the purchase of two new automated medication-dispensing system units at Hospice House. A press release noted, “These units allow medications to...
wnypapers.com
'Festival of Slice' canceled
Due to a lack of registrations from pizzerias, the “Festival of Slice” for 2023 will be canceled. Organizers said they did not receive enough interest from vendors to make the event successful. “Festival of Slice” was planned for Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.
wnypapers.com
The International Institute of Buffalo rereleases winter multilingual weather preparedness information
Information will help new Americans and others unfamiliar with WNY weather prepare for a significant storm brewing for Christmas weekend. The International Institute of Buffalo (IIB) is rereleasing what it called important life-saving information in many languages on its website to help more people prepare for the coming winter weather. IIB updated the list to include winter weather preparedness information in nine different languages, including Arabic, Burmese, Dari, English, French, Karen, Pashto, Somali and Swahili.
wnypapers.com
NYS announces completion of final scoping report for Kensington Expressway project
Concept for 6-lane tunnel & improved community connections selected for further detailed study in environmental assessment. √ Public encouraged to visit recently opened community outreach office in person or online to ask questions and participate in continued effort to collect community input. √ Read final scoping report here. Gov. Kathy...
Niagara Falls man convicted on murder charge from 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty on a murder charge that occurred in February 2021, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday. Jamel Lyons was convicted for the shooting death of Allah Reese, also of Niagara Falls, on February 1, 2021. He is charged with second degree murder. “This […]
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
wnypapers.com
City of Good Neighbors: Clyde's Feed fills up pet pantry for young man after it's ransacked in 24 hours
A young man named Alex Murray built, set up and filled a new pet pantry for people who need anything for their pets that may not be able to afford it right now. It was part of his Eagle Scout Project. Well, in less than 24 hours, all this young...
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
Buffalo firefighter fired for medical marijuana returns to work after settlement
The city also agreed to provide Martin with $242,000 in back pay.
13 WHAM
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
Free men's clothing giveaway to be held Dec. 18 and Dec. 19
Leaders from four local Buffalo organizations joined forces this holiday season to start a free men's clothing giveaway.
