Fender Japan launches the Elemental Series – high-spec, mid-priced models that will drive modern players wild

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Ratin launches the Apeiron Morphing Fuzz, a one-stop dirt pedal that delivers a huge range of overdrive, distortion and fuzz tones
Meet the colorful collaboration between Italian/Greek musician Alexandros Finizio and German builder Ratin. The Apeiron Morphing Fuzz is a new pedal born out of a partnership between Technoir guitarist Alexandros Finizio and German effects maker Ratin Pedals. Essentially a two-in-one dirt pedal based on a silicone fuzz circuit, each side...
Guitar World Magazine
Best budget reverb pedals 2022: wallet-friendly ‘board buys for the thrifty guitar player
Get your hands on a cheap reverb pedal with offerings from Fender, TC Electronic, JHS, Electro Harmonix and more. Reverb is a must-have effect on the pedalboard of any guitar player. It does everything from helping your guitar sit better in the mix, right through to catapulting your tone to the furthest reaches of the cosmos. Unfortunately, the majority of reverb pedals are pretty pricey, thanks to the tech required to simulate a space for your guitar so - to help you find your next pedal bargain - we spent some time picking out the best budget reverb pedals for your ‘board.
Guitar World Magazine
Head to Positive Grid for a last-minute guitar-themed gift: Bag a FREE Riff interface when you purchase their beloved amp modelling software
Score a complimentary Positive Grid Riff when you purchase Positive Grid Omnyss or Bias FX 2 – worth $179!. The big day is so close we can practically hear Santa's sleigh bells already. Now, with Christmas only days away, you may be starting to panic that you don't have anything for your guitar-playing buddy or family member. Well, you needn't worry. Positive Grid has a trio of software deals that will not only see you bag state-of-the-art amp modelling software but also the absolutely killer Riff recording interface for FREE (opens in new tab) – and we think any modern guitarist would love to receive one this holiday season.
Guitar World Magazine
SolidGoldFX buys fellow Canadian pedal brand Diamond following its closure last year
Both the SolidGoldFX and Diamond brands will continue to operate independently, but all products will now be built at SGFX's Montreal shop. Over a year after Canadian pedal brand Diamond closed its doors due to a lack of funding, SolidGoldFX has stepped in to purchase it and ensure its continued operation.
Guitar World Magazine
Kirk Hammett debuts new custom Fender, Gibson and ESP guitars at Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert
The serial signature artist wheeled out some dazzling custom axes during the band’s recent charity show, including a personalized Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, 12-string Ouija Eclipse acoustic and a red sparkle Flying V. On Friday (December 16), Metallica played their third annual Helping Hands charity concert in support of the band’s...
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Top Speed
This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America
Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
Guitar World Magazine
How Nova Twins took their sound Supernova: “It’s more like electronic music where the bass is so loud. Guitar is the texture in between”
Nova Twins are the most exciting young band in the UK. Combining rap, punk, R&B and metal, they also have the filthiest synth sounds a stringed instrument has ever produced. They’re the first band since Muse to have tones on their album that we genuinely don’t know how to make. They’re influenced by music many guitar bands don’t even consider. And most importantly, their current album Supernova is stuffed with great songs.
fordauthority.com
Ford Tech Says Aftermarket Ignition Coils Are No Good: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, who runs the automotive repair YouTube channel known as Ford Tech Makuloco, makes informative videos explaining his repair processes and the reasoning behind them. In the past, he’s walked viewers through a starter issue diagnosis on a 2006 Ford F-150, given an in-depth explanation of the Ford battery monitoring system on F-150s and shown his process for figuring out a heater core issue on another pickup. He also takes the time to explain why he doesn’t like to use certain parts, and in a recent video, he tells viewers why he stays away from using aftermarket ignition coils.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
Guitar World Magazine
A ‘Boss’ DB-2 Doorbell pedal now exists
The parody pedal has been put together by custom effects maker Gear Ant and Acorn Amplifiers. Effects/amp firm Acorn Amplifiers and pedal builder/customizer Gear Ant have shared images of their parody Boss doorbell, the DB-2. The concept of a doorbell in a compact-style enclosure was born earlier this year after...
Guitar World Magazine
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka cut off the tip of his brother Sam's thumb when they were kids – now it's perfect for bass playing
Jake lopped off the end of one of Sam's digits with a jack-knife while they played in the backyard, but as it turns out, he did him an unlikely favor. In Greta Van Fleet, one of the world's biggest classic rock revival bands, the bond between brothers Jake and Sam Kiszka is palpable. But their relationship hasn't been without its hiccups over the years.
Top Speed
This Shelby 427 Competition Cobra Has A Unique History
RM Sotheby's upcoming January 2023 auction will feature a one-of-a-kind Shelby Cobra - Chassis CSX 3011. It's not just the design history behind this beautiful roadster that makes it special, this particular 427 Competition Cobra made an appearance in a 1966 Elvis film, "Spinout." RM Sotheby's depicts the vehicle as a "triple threat" - Chassis CSX 3011 is the only auction offering that has been featured in a major Hollywood film, was a part of the "Cobra Caravan" publicity tour, and has participated in "in-period" competition. That's right, the CSX 3011 was owned by - and entered in competition - by Formula One racer Moises Solana Arciniega.
Top Speed
The Fastest Car Ever At The Goodwood Hill Climb Just Broke A World Record
Earlier this year, the tiny McMurtry Spéirling set the automotive world ablaze with the fastest ever run at the Goodwood Hill Climb event. It garnered attention for its unique, fan-powered drivetrain, small dimensions and, of course, it's blazingly fast performance. Now, the holds another record - the quickest accelerating car ever made. Carwow and host Mat Watson got their hands on the Speriling for an acceleration test and walk-around, and the results are astonishing.
Guitar World Magazine
Sloan’s Patrick Pentland on the art of democratic songwriting, channeling Ace Frehley through a 5150 and why he prefers a wah that looks like a car to a Cry Baby
The Toronto rock outfit's lead guitarist talks gear secrets, the origins of some of their biggest tracks and their expansive new album, Steady. Steady, the title of Canadian rock veterans Sloan’s recently released 13th album, nods to the inherent stability a group accumulates over 30 years of activity. Then again, when it comes to the songs the Toronto-by-way-of-Halifax quartet have crafted since the early ‘90s, it’s fair to say that kind of steadiness hasn’t limited the band’s ability to explore whatever they please.
New BladeRobots serve wind turbines ‘4 times faster’ than conventional methods
Danish energy solutions provider Vestas has unveiled BladeRobots as a stand-alone business with an automated robotic technology solution for the maintenance of wind turbines. The robot performs automated blade-leading edge maintenance up to “four times faster” than traditional manual methods, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
petguide.com
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
Comments / 0