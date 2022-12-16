Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Kramer Sausage Company to close after 59 years in business
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat. The business is now winding...
biztimes.biz
Cascade native named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade native was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her work to support family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. Elle Gadient, 27, a farmer advocate for Niman Ranch, was featured on the list of young leaders who...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Beckman Catholic Voting for IHSAA’s Socio-Economic Proposal
Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville is joining many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, voting in favor of the IHSAA’s proposal to allow a socio-economic adjustment to each school’s BEDS enrollment for classification purposes. The Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association has a vote...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Roof Reshingle Project Wrapping Up at Delaware County Courthouse
You may have noticed all the scaffolding surrounding the Delaware County Courthouse these past few months. Crews have been reshingling the roof since this summer. County Supervisor Jeff Madlom says it was work that needed to be done. The County reached out to eight commercial construction companies, but the work...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell, Sr. – Earlville
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell Sr., 80, of Earlville passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A. Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The. Gathering Place in Manchester. The burial will take place at a later date....
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ardith Kathleen Harring – Manchester
Ardith Kathleen Harring, 70, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 6, 1952, in Manchester, the daughter of Keith and Arlene (Mueller) Jones. Ardith was raised and educated in the Manchester area graduating from West Delaware in 1970. She then attended Iowa State.
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Woman Injured in Accident Near Dundee
A Manchester woman was injured in an accident west of Dundee on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Kayla Leppert was driving southbound on 145th Street around 8:30 pm when she lost traction on the snow and ice covered roadway. Her SUV hit the west shoulder of the road and slid through the 120th Avenue T-intersection before going into the ditch and rolling on the driver’s side.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Destroys Large Machine Shed Near Farley
Fire destroyed a machine shed in rural Farley on Tuesday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says area fire departments and emergency personnel responded to 25348 Old Highway Road east of town for a structure fire around 6:30 pm. The large machine shed was fully engulfed in flames when...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg firefighters battle overnight blaze
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County QPR Training
West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Marion 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and KMCH App with Jon and LukeWest Delaware Girls Basketball vs. Marion 7:15 on KMCH Sports Video Stream at kmch.com with Bill, Roger and Josh on Video. KMCH FESTIVAL OF CONCERTS. Tuesday, December 20 at 5:00pm. Edgewood-Colesburg. Wednesday, December...
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
KWQC
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
KCRG.com
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, December 17
A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care. Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 7 hours ago. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball...
KCRG.com
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
