iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
18 Hilariously Random Movie Lines That Aren't Famous, But People Say They Quote Them Every Single Day
"My whole family can’t say 'I don’t know' about something without at least one person tacking on a 'Margo!' at the end."
thedigitalfix.com
Why Melissa Joan Hart isn’t interested in a Sabrina reboot
In this day and age, it seems every classic ‘90s TV show is getting a reboot. But, while some would like to see Sabrina the Teenage Witch get another run, star Melissa Joan Hart is not on board with the idea as she doesn’t think the TV series would work this time around.
thedigitalfix.com
Where can I watch the Yellowstone spin-off 1923?
Where can I watch 1923? It’s fair to say that the TV series Yellowstone has become a phenomenon. No matter where you turn, people seem obsessed with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family of dysfunctional ranchers. It was inevitable then that the drama series would spawn some spin-off...
Jaclyn Smith & Joan Collins Reunite For Holiday Selfie: ‘TV’s Leading Ladies Of The 80s’
Reunited for the holidays! Jaclyn Smith and Joan Collins snapped a photo together, celebrating their status as TV legends, during a holiday party on Tuesday, December 20. The Dynasty star, 89, posted a photo of herself with the Charlie’s Angels actress, 77, on Instagram, and both women looked absolutely fabulous and festive, less than a week before Christmas.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power season 3 updates could arrive soon, says Amazon
We’re eagerly awaiting updates on Rings of Power season 2, and Amazon is already looking to the future. The third season of the fantasy series is already in planning stages, and we might hear about the timeline on production as soon as 2023. “We are absolutely committed, we have...
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a The Recruit season 2?
Will there be a The Recruit season 2? Noah Centineo is best known for the rom-coms To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels, but his new Netlfix series The Recruit takes him in a totally new direction. Centineo plays Owen Hendricks, a fresh-faced graduate starting a...
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday season 2 isn’t greenlit yet, but Netflix is “optimistic”
The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday has been a huge ratings hit for Netflix. It is the number three most-viewed show of all time on the streaming service, behind Stranger Things season 4, and Squid Game (which is far ahead of the two English-language shows). Wednesday has now crossed the one billion hours viewed threshold, within a month of being released.
thedigitalfix.com
The Polar Express director won’t call it an animated movie
The Polar Express is not exactly everyone’s favourite Christmas movie, and according to director Robert Zemeckis, it’s also not exactly an animated movie, either. Although it sure looks like one to us. The 2000s movie unwittingly features some pretty horrifying images of uncanny valley kids, and even the...
thedigitalfix.com
Eragon TV series release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Eragon TV series release date? When it comes to redemption reboots, few fantasy movies are as deserving of a second chance then the 2006 flick Eragon. The 2000s movie was famously slammed by critics for its rushed world-building. And with its planned sequels cancelled as a response, fans were left out in the cold and begging for another adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s hit novels for years.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us is “the greatest story” in games, says series creator
When it comes to video game adaptations, there is always some concerns among fans. Video game movies and TV series based on their stories don’t have the best track record. However, HBO Max’s upcoming thriller series, The Last of Us, may be one of those quality gems that break expectations thanks to its script.
thedigitalfix.com
The Office was saved from cancellation by a Christmas special
Sometimes the festive season really does save the day – especially if you happen to be a hit comedy series about a paper company. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, two cast-members of the beloved comedy series The Office (the US version) opened up about how the classic show was saved from cancellation by a seasonal episode.
thedigitalfix.com
Glass Onion has another secret Knives Out cameo you missed
As well as bringing together a star-studded ensemble cast including the likes of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, and Dave Bautista, Knives Out 2 was also bursting with fun and surprising celebrity cameos. A lot of them were famous faces, like Hugh Grant and Angela Lansbury, but in an interview with...
thedigitalfix.com
It’s okay to be a nepo baby, just be honest about it
Nepotism is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “favouritism based on kinship.” More often than not, this favouritism comes to play among family members. In the job market, especially, ambitious young people more often than not get their first ‘big break’ in a desired field thanks to family connections in the industry.
thedigitalfix.com
Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith could still happen, says Jerry Bruckheimer
Veteran Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer is currently riding high (into the danger zone) on the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his fingers in many pies, and his eyes on what his next projects will be. Among them are two potential future Pirates of the Caribbean movies. And after the unexpected success of yet another legacy sequel – Bad Boys for Life – in 2020, a fourth movie seems inevitable. Although, Bruckheimer must be kicking himself that they’ve already used the title Bad Boys 4 Life.
thedigitalfix.com
Indiana Jones 5 will explain what happened to Shia LaBeouf’s character
Is Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones 5? As hype builds for Indiana Jones 5, many fans are wondering how the latest instalment in the adventure movie series will tie up the loose ends from the Indiana Jones movie: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The ‘2000s movie...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron tried to make Avatar 2 shorter but couldn’t
Avatar 2 is a very long film. How long is Avatar 2? Well, it’s long enough that we had to write an article explaining when you should go pee while watching Avatar 2. It turns out, though, that James Cameron tried to make his science fiction movie shorter but literally couldn’t.
thedigitalfix.com
The Boys makes fun of Karl Urban’s Lord of the Rings character
The Boys has never pulled its punches when it comes to taking the piss out of things. Superhero movies, the far right, reality TV series, and even Donald Trump have all found themselves victims of the sci-fi series satirical lance. Now, though, it’s the turn of Karl Urban, the show’s star, to be made fun of.
thedigitalfix.com
Gal Gadot might still be Wonder Woman in the DCEU
The DC movies have received a substantial shake-up under James Gunn. Henry Cavill is officially no longer Superman, and Patty Jenkins isn’t directing Wonder Woman 3 any more. Despite Jenkins’s exit, Gal Gadot, who plays the Amazonian warrior in the franchise, is still involved – or so it would seem.
