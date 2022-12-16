ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement

Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
New British Banknotes Featuring Portrait of King Charles III Revealed

The Bank of England released images of the first bank notes to feature the portrait of King Charles III. The new notes will enter circulation from the middle of 2024. The Bank of England released images of the first bank notes to feature the portrait of King Charles III Tuesday. The new notes will enter circulation from the middle of 2024.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
Kelly Evans: Do You Wait for the Labor Market to Soften…Or Not?

I think it's safe to say that if the labor market were already shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, the Fed would have stopped its rate hikes by now. But that illustrates the problem with a central bank that sets monetary policy, which will influence the economy 12-18 months from now, based on economic data that itself reflects monetary conditions from 12-18 months ago. That's why I said on air the other day that the Fed's "dot plot"--its own members' projections of where rates will be next year--are themselves one of the biggest lagging indicators we have. All they reflect is what we already know from how the economy has performed in recent months, and have no actual predictive value.
‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements

"Secure 2.0" is a collection of provisions intended to build upon the retirement-system improvements that were implemented under the Secure Act of 2019. Some of the provisions include requiring automatic enrollment in some workplace plans, increasing "catch-up" contributions that older workers can make and boosting part-time workers' access to retirement plans.
Global Coal Use Is on Course to Hit All-Time High This Year, IEA Says

Global coal use is slated to increase by 1.2% to hit a record high this year, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. The price of fossil fuels has seen a substantial jump this year, the IEA says, "with natural gas showing the sharpest increase." "This has prompted...

