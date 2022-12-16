Read full article on original website
Forest City Council to Meet Monday
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm in the Council Chambers of the Forest City Hall. The council will discuss and potentially act on a Capital Improvement Program for the Forest City Municipal Airport. Among the projects listed for improvement include rehabilitating the runway 15/33, making $100,000 in terminal building improvements, reconstructing the T-Hanger taxi lanes and widening the east taxi lane, and rehabilitating runway 9/27.
Garner Listens to Group Wanting a Survey on Solar Array Project
The Garner City Council was approached by an 11th Street Place Neighborhood group who were concerned about a solar array project nearby. Garner City Administrator Jim Collins explained that the concerns were justified. Concerns were raised when the idea of the array was first discussed and then proposed for the...
Worth County Board to Hear Budget Requests
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to canvas the special election in the city of Kensett. They may certify the results as well. The board will hear a variety of budget requests. Alison Mason of RSVP, a tutorial reading and writing program will ask for funding. Marie Boyd of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will also make a request of the board in their new fiscal year budget. The board has yet to begin work on the new budget but is currently taking requests from outside entities they normally fund.
Hancock County Board to Consider Northland Natural Gas Pipeline Project
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will consider the disallowance of homestead and military credit applications when they meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Hancock County Courthouse. The board may take action to approve the disallowances or table for future considerations. The supervisors will hear from Hancock County...
Cerro Gordo County has plan in place to maintain roads during upcoming winter storm
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Engineering and Secondary Roads Department is preparing for the upcoming winter storm. County Engineer Brandon Billings says there is a plan in place for the department’s initial response as they’ll try to maintain the roads as best as possible through the weekend and then get out on Monday to take care of the majority of the cleanup to start the week. “We plan to plow on Thursday, when the wind comes up throughout the day and early evening, as long as the weather allows us to see, we’ll keep plowing to get people home. On Friday, the weather looks pretty dramatic. We’re still going to try to get out there as long as we can see to clear the roads, we’ll get out there and make some rounds and make sure people can get around. The plan on Saturday is to go out there in the morning and assess it and see if the wind has calmed down, or see what it looks like. We’ll plow hopefully in the morning and afternoon on Saturday as well.”
Archangels Catholic Cluster of Churches of Winnebago & Hancock Counties Announces Christmas Services
The Catholic Churches of Winnebago and Hancock Counties, (the Archangels Catholic cluster), invite everyone to attend Christmas Services as they celebrate the birth of our Lord. On this Saturday, Christmas Eve:. In Forest City, at St. James Church, 2 services, the first at 4 pm and the second at Midnight;
Area schools close early in anticipation of major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – In anticipation of the major winter storm and potential blizzard expected to hit our area this week. Rochester Public schools is closing the district on Thursday. School Age Child Care (SACC) will be closed. All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education...
Winnebago Board to Discuss Health and Wellness
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning to continue discussion on a possible return to rural recycling in the county. The board is intending to hear from Waste Management on their proposal of $5,500 per month with 4% increases over te next 4 years. The board...
Charles City Water Department Issues Frozen Pipes Prevention Tips
With high temperatures late this week forecast between 5-above and 5-below, the City of Charles has issued tips to help prevent frozen pipes. A Facebook post from the Water Department reads, “Please make sure to keep an eye on your water pipes and plumbing. Frozen pipes that break or burst can cause expensive water damage and repairs. You can monitor your water temperatures with a standard kitchen thermometer. If your water temperatures are 40°F or lower, it may be beneficial to let a small amount of water flow (about the size of a toothpick) through any sink in your house to help prevent your pipes from freezing.”
Emilyn O. Kitner,
Emilyn O. Kitner, 93, of Garner passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.
Mason City, December 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Newman Catholic High School on December 19, 2022, 14:15:00.
Mary A. Wood
Mary A. Wood, 97, of Garner passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation...
Whittemore Woman Arrested on Drug Related Warrant
West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Whittemore woman has been charged on a pair warrants that date back several months. 47-year-old Tammie Illg was taken into custody last Wednesday on the warrants charging her with felony drug diversion and dependent adult abuse dating back to October when an undisclosed incident was reported at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hesley Sentenced on Forgery Charges
Ashley Hesley of Forest City was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 8, 2021. Hesley was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Hesley was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for 3-5 years.
Baumgartner Sentenced on Possession Charges
Chase Baumgartner of Clear Lake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 30, 2022. Baumgartner was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
Possible Blizzard Like Conditions Ahead
The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still just days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.
Diane Howlett Barry
Diane Howlett Barry of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Britt passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 75. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with lunch to follow at the church.
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
