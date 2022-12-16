MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Engineering and Secondary Roads Department is preparing for the upcoming winter storm. County Engineer Brandon Billings says there is a plan in place for the department’s initial response as they’ll try to maintain the roads as best as possible through the weekend and then get out on Monday to take care of the majority of the cleanup to start the week. “We plan to plow on Thursday, when the wind comes up throughout the day and early evening, as long as the weather allows us to see, we’ll keep plowing to get people home. On Friday, the weather looks pretty dramatic. We’re still going to try to get out there as long as we can see to clear the roads, we’ll get out there and make some rounds and make sure people can get around. The plan on Saturday is to go out there in the morning and assess it and see if the wind has calmed down, or see what it looks like. We’ll plow hopefully in the morning and afternoon on Saturday as well.”

