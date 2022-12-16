ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior

By Margie Ellisor
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS — The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. 82-year-old John Garland was last seen yesterday morning on Wayne Avenue.
He stands five feet, nine inches tall, with brown eyes, and a bald head.
He was dressed in blue pants, a blue coat, and a hunting cap with a black bill.
According to the police, he has dementia.
He was driving a silver 2018 KIA Optima with the license plate JE1X3R from Missouri.
Anyone with information should contact the university’s police department or 911.

Comments / 4

Taracia Roddy
4d ago

This is sad😢 It's too cold for him to be lost out here!! What if he runs outta gas?! Why does he have access to a car & he has dementia?!! 😳Lord watch over him & protect him..Help him find his way home!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾

