St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior
ST. LOUIS — The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. 82-year-old John Garland was last seen yesterday morning on Wayne Avenue.
He stands five feet, nine inches tall, with brown eyes, and a bald head.
He was dressed in blue pants, a blue coat, and a hunting cap with a black bill.
According to the police, he has dementia.
He was driving a silver 2018 KIA Optima with the license plate JE1X3R from Missouri.
Anyone with information should contact the university’s police department or 911.
