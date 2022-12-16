ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
WMTW

High winds, high tides and rain slam Maine ahead of Christmas

MAINE — High winds and rain, when combined with snowmelt could lead to flooding, will be the top concerns in Maine this Friday. For folks traveling outside of the state, this same storm will cause a holiday travel nightmare as blizzard conditions are expected in Chicago and Detroit, impacting very busy airports there and across the Midwest.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday

Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Calm cold days ahead of Friday's powerful storm

MAINE — Cool, breezy conditions continue Tuesday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the 30s. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 20s and teens. A high-pressure system will be over New England on Wednesday allowing for ample sunshine and highs in the mid-30s. More and more clouds then roll in on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm

FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter

MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
MAINE STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm

7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
VERMONT STATE
Q106.5

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Quiet days ahead before Nor'easter hits Friday

Temperatures are seasonable today topping out in the 30s in most places. Gusty northwesterly winds will keep it feeling like the low to mid-20s through the afternoon. Plentiful sunshine is expected across southern Maine with clouds in the mountains as well as a chance for some light snow showers. Elsewhere, a dry and breezy day is expected. Tuesday features similar conditions and quiet weather holds mid-week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Quiet, seasonable weather lasts for several days

As the storm that brought wet. heavy snow to Maine pulls away on Sunday, the area will see quiet weather with partly sunny skies. Temperatures are normal for this point in the month with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds hang on in the mountains where occasional light snow remains possible Sunday and Monday.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

First major snowstorm of the season leaves thousands without power

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet snow, causing power outages across the state. Power companies continue to restore power for customers impacted by the storm that hit the area Friday and Saturday. Central Maine Power has more than 1,500 line and tree...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy