High winds, high tides and rain slam Maine ahead of Christmas
MAINE — High winds and rain, when combined with snowmelt could lead to flooding, will be the top concerns in Maine this Friday. For folks traveling outside of the state, this same storm will cause a holiday travel nightmare as blizzard conditions are expected in Chicago and Detroit, impacting very busy airports there and across the Midwest.
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen, but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing.
A bright Tuesday, still breezy
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
A bright day ahead, and by Wednesday the winds will be light
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
Maine Braces for Another Friday Storm As it Cleans Up From the Last One
Maine is beginning a week that is expected to be book-ended by storms. On Monday, the state was still feeling the impacts of a nor’easter that arrived on Friday, dumping two feet or more of snow on some communities. The weekend full of slush and heavy, wet flakes resulted...
Calm cold days ahead of Friday's powerful storm
MAINE — Cool, breezy conditions continue Tuesday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the 30s. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 20s and teens. A high-pressure system will be over New England on Wednesday allowing for ample sunshine and highs in the mid-30s. More and more clouds then roll in on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter
MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Quiet days ahead before Nor'easter hits Friday
Temperatures are seasonable today topping out in the 30s in most places. Gusty northwesterly winds will keep it feeling like the low to mid-20s through the afternoon. Plentiful sunshine is expected across southern Maine with clouds in the mountains as well as a chance for some light snow showers. Elsewhere, a dry and breezy day is expected. Tuesday features similar conditions and quiet weather holds mid-week.
Late-week storm expected in New Hampshire; track, precipitation type in question
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. >>...
Quiet, seasonable weather lasts for several days
As the storm that brought wet. heavy snow to Maine pulls away on Sunday, the area will see quiet weather with partly sunny skies. Temperatures are normal for this point in the month with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds hang on in the mountains where occasional light snow remains possible Sunday and Monday.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
First major snowstorm of the season leaves thousands without power
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet snow, causing power outages across the state. Power companies continue to restore power for customers impacted by the storm that hit the area Friday and Saturday. Central Maine Power has more than 1,500 line and tree...
