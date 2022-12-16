Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
In these weekly bestseller roundups, we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
bookriot.com
We Are More Than Our History: On Also Reading Books About Joy
As someone who writes about and reviews books, I’m pitched a lot of books from publicists on a daily basis. As someone who has written about and reviewed books with Jewish themes, I am also pitched or sent books about the Holocaust. Some sound bad, some sound really bad, and a few sound fairly decent. Sometimes I am even sent books about the Holocaust — usually fiction — without me requesting them. To be completely honest, these often go in the recycling bin, unread.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
bookriot.com
How To Read Through Burnout
It is more surprising to come across someone who is not experiencing burnout than to find someone who is. If I listed all the reasons it would probably just exhaust us more. Let’s just say we’ve been through a global crisis, our culture rewards constant output, and our lives are ruled by pocket computers that give us confusingly equal amounts of pleasure and pain. No wonder we’re losing our spark.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
bookriot.com
The Best YA We Read in 2022!
This week, Tirzah and Erica talk about some of the best YA books they read this year. Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!. Show Notes:. Visit mytbr.co/gift...
bookriot.com
Backlist To The Future, With Comfort Reads
This week, Sharifah discusses some SF/F comfort reads. Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here. The show can also be found on Stitcher here. To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!. Finna by Nino Cipri (cw: misgendering)
bookriot.com
Literary Printables for Last Minute Gifting
It happened again. You made it all the way to the week of Christmas and you were sure you had crossed everyone off your gift list, but there, right in the fold, is the one you forgot. Fortunately for you, your beloved recipient is a reader, and there are all sorts of options for last-minute gifts for readers.
bookriot.com
QUIZ: Which Fictional Library is Your Perfect Match?
There are few things better than walking through the doors of a library, knowing you can browse to your hearts content and then leave with a towering stack of new books to read. And that fondness readers share for libraries makes reading books about libraries feel especially special. Don’t you just love that moment when a character steps foot into a magical library filled with grimoires for the first time? Or how about when a librarian reveals a labyrinthine maze of books underneath the stacks? I think of books like The Cat Who Saved Books and The City of Dreaming Books, where underground mazes and city streets are lined with the spines of thousands of thousands upon titles. Maybe it’s because I can think of nothing sweeter than being surrounded by books, but that just appeals to me.
bookriot.com
The 10 Best Horror Books of 2022
2022 has been a wild ride. As I reflect back on the year, it seems like 2022 has been filled with truly scary moments. But at least the horror books of this year have been good scary and not fear-for-the-future-of-humanity scary. Horror novels, as always, remain a great way to escape from the terrors of real life. And as real life continues to be full of frustrating (at best) and horrifying (at worst) moments, I continue to be thankful for all the good horror fiction coming out year after year. 2022 just so happened to be another really excellent year for horror.
bookriot.com
9 Mystery Series From Kindle Unlimited
Temperatures are getting lower, and that means I’m ready to settle into my living room, light a fire, sip some gin-and-ginger tea, and catch up on my 2022 Goodreads Challenge (only seven books behind schedule…this is fine…). One of my favorite things about Kindle Unlimited is how...
bookriot.com
These Books Rock: 10 Books about Rocks, Minerals, Gems, and Crystals
If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby for 2023, let me suggest starting with some rocks and minerals books. There are lots of ways to go. You can get into rock collecting and/or rockhounding. Rockhounding meaning the rocks you collect are ones you find yourself out in nature. You can also learn more about geological features without having to collect anything. After all, all of us are living on a geological formation of some sort, assuming we’re not at sea. The barrier to entry is so low! All you have to do is go out to local parks and other natural spaces, and let your curiosity guide you. And there may be no better way to satisfy curiosity and relieve aggression than taking a hammer to an interesting-looking rock.
bookriot.com
The Most Borrowed Books from New York Public Library in 2022
New York City is the literary capital of the country, from the abundance of publishing houses based there to the vibrant writing culture. It also has some of the largest public libraries in the United States. We’ve seen a lot of discussion in the past few months of the best...
bookriot.com
Last Minute Gifts Under $100
I can’t be the only one who lets the holidays creep up on me. Yes, I’ve seen decorations everywhere, but stores start decorating so early I always dismiss it. The inundation of emails has me mass deleting without thinking about how far along we are in the season. I’ve been getting dozens of them a day for weeks. Get out of my inbox!
Comments / 0