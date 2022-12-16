ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Satellite launched to map the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers

By MARCIA DUNN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D96xG_0jklmVHc00
1 of 5

A U.S.-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers rocketed into orbit Friday.

The predawn launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for NASA.

Nicknamed SWOT — short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography — the satellite is needed more than ever as climate change worsens droughts, flooding and coastal erosion, according to scientists. Cheers erupted at control centers in California and France as the spacecraft started its mission.

“It is a pivotal moment, and I’m very excited about it,” said NASA program scientist Nadya Vinogradova-Shiffer. “We’re going to see Earth’s water like we’ve never before.”

About the size of a SUV, the satellite will measure the height of water on more than 90% of Earth’s surface, allowing scientists to track the flow and identify potential high-risk areas. It will also survey millions of lakes as well as 1.3 million miles (2.1 million kilometers) of rivers.

The satellite will shoot radar pulses at Earth, with the signals bouncing back to be received by a pair of antennas, one on each end of a 33-foot (10-meter) boom.

It should be able to make out currents and eddies less than 13 miles (21 kilometers) across, as well as areas of the ocean where water of varying temperatures merge.

NASA’s current fleet of nearly 30 Earth-observing satellites cannot make out such slight features. And while these older satellites can map the extent of lakes and rivers, their measurements are not as detailed, said the University of North Carolina’s Tamlin Pavelsky, who is part of the mission.

Perhaps most importantly, the satellite will reveal the location and speed of rising sea levels and the shift of coastlines, key to saving lives and property. It will cover the globe between the Arctic and Antarctica at least once every three weeks, as it orbits more than 550 miles (890 kilometers) high. The mission is expected to last three years.

Laurie Leshin, the director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, noted that while the agency is known for its Mars rovers and space telescopes, “this is the planet we care most about.”

“We’ve got a lot of eyes on Earth,” with even more globe-surveying missions planned in the next few years, she added.

NASA and the French Space Agency collaborated on the $1.2 billion SWOT project — some 20 years in the making — with Britain and Canada chipping in.

Already recycled, the first-stage booster returned to Vandenberg eight minutes after liftoff to fly again one day. When the double sonic booms sounded, “Everybody jumped out of their skin, and it was exhilarating. What a morning,” said Taryn Tomlinson, an Earth science director at the Canadian Space Agency.

It’s the latest milestone this year for NASA. Among the other highlights: glamour shots of the universe from the new Webb Space Telescope; the Dart spacecraft’s dead-on slam into an asteroid in the first planetary defense test; and the Orion capsule’s recent return from the moon following a test flight.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASA’s Viking 1 May Have Discovered an Ancient Martian Megatsunami

Named for the Roman god of war, Mars is a desolate wasteland of dust and rust-colored rock – at least, it is now. Actually, scientists believe that it was once Earth in miniature. Through decades of study, researchers at NASA have discovered that the surface of Mars used to feature water, possibly even life.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
CNET

NASA Rover Carves Screaming Face Into Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Usually when I spot faces on Mars, it's because the local rock formations resemble them. A new face on Mars, however, is the work of NASA's Perseverance rover. The accidental artistic masterpiece is the result of two sample collection holes combined with a wheel scuff mark. Move over, Mona Lisa.
newsnet5

NASA helicopter sets record above the Martian surface

NASA sent its Ingenuity helicopter to Mars nearly two years ago, and it has flown 35 times above the Martian surface since. Last week, the helicopter broke another record. Ingenuity flew a record 46 feet above the Martian surface, reaching a speed of 6.7 mph. It spent 52 seconds flying over the Martian surface. It was the first time the helicopter topped 40 feet over the Martian surface.
Hanford Sentinel

'Surface Water and Ocean Topography' mission set to launch from Vandenberg Dec. 15

Scientists around the world soon will have access to high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography, and data that show how inland waters and oceans change over time. The long-awaited launch of NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Vandenberg Space Force...
The Associated Press

Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday. The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.” At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, Nlungele said. More than 35 lifeguards participated in rescue efforts, attending to more than 100 people affected by the massive wave, according to the municipality. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the municipality said.
CNET

NASA InSight Finds Evidence of Magma Bubbling Beneath the Surface of Mars

Our general impression of Mars is that it's largely dry, dusty, dead and inactive, especially when it comes to its geology. But new data from NASA's Mars InSight Lander seems to suggest rather than being still and static below its surface, there may be hot magma bubbling, perhaps just waiting to erupt.
The Associated Press

Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana

BERLIN (AP) — The launch of a European Vega C rocket carrying two Airbus satellites failed less than three minutes after lift-off from the European base in French Guiana on Wednesday. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said in a statement that “an anomaly occurred” approximately 2 minutes and...
satnews.com

NASA’s SWOT mission launch is now scheduled for December 15

NASA’s upcoming SWOT (Surface Water and Ocean Topography) mission will survey nearly all water on Earth’s surface for the first time, measuring the height of the world’s oceans, rivers, and lakes, helping scientists track how fresh and saltwater bodies change over time. This launch event is scheduled...
scitechdaily.com

Stunning Satellite Image: Lava Flows North on Mauna Loa

The Landsat 9 satellite acquired this image of the volcanic eruption as lava flowed past the Mauna Loa Observatory toward Saddle Road. On December 2, 2022, this natural-color satellite image of an ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa was acquired by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9. At the time, lava from the Hawaiian volcano was moving north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). The image is overlaid with infrared data from OLI-2 showing the location of warm areas associated with lava.
BGR.com

Mars is hiding exciting mysteries beneath its surface

A group of scientists from the University of Arizona has challenged the current views on the evolution of Martian geodynamics. A new report from the researchers suggests that Mars’ interior is far more active than previously believed, and that a giant mantle plume is currently lifting the surface upward, causing marsquakes and volcanic eruptions.
Cristoval Victorial

2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia

Comet photographed down the coast Lulworth Cove, EnglandPhoto byAlison Fairly. Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.
Outsider.com

NASA’s Mars Mission Breaks Major Record With Ingenuity Helicopter

In the summer of 2020, NASA launched Percy (full name, Perseverance), a car-sized rover, as part of the Mars 2020 mission. For seven long months, Percy traveled through the vacuum of space, drifting among the stars toward the Red Planet with a small robotic helicopter fondly dubbed Ginny (Ingenuity) in tow.
scitechdaily.com

Earth’s Oldest Stromatolites and New Prospects for the Search for Life on Mars

Advanced 2D-3D insights into Earth’s oldest stromatolites. The oldest morphological traces of life on Earth are sometimes very controversial, both because non-biological processes may generate relatively similar structures and because such fossils have frequently been subjected to advanced alteration and metamorphism. Stromatolites, layered organo-sedimentary structures that reflect complex interactions...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy