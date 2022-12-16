Read full article on original website
Video of terrifying Hawaii turbulence flight surfaces after multiple injuries
Video has surfaced of social media or a turbulent flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday. Eleven people were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Biden's welfare 'handouts' keep Americans 'trapped' on the 'government dole forever,' researcher warns
Heritage Foundation Research Fellow E.J. Antoni expands on his recent op-ed breaking down how it pays off not to work under President Biden's welfare programs.
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasts Rep. Adam Schiff in deleted tweet: 'Your brain is too small'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Democratic congressman Adam Schiff clashed over free speech on the platform after Twitter suspended a number of journalists from the platform.
Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says
The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.
Five eye-popping spending items in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill
Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. Here are five eye-popping spending items inside it.
Some Christmas shoppers spending over half their monthly income on gifts
Even with persistent inflation, U.S. holiday shoppers are expected to shell out $300 billion on gifts alone. The most generous, though, are residents in Scottsdale, Ariz..
FTX's Bankman-Fried appears to fall asleep during court hearing where he does not agree to extradition: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried declined an extradition agreement while in court in the Bahamas, and the ex-billionaire appeared to fall asleep during proceedings.
Bipartisan marijuana banking bill in peril amid year-end scramble in Congress
The SAFE Banking Act would let marijuana businesses access banking services and carry out transactions using credit cards, reducing the risk of robberies and theft.
Larry Kudlow: If Republican senators vote for the omnibus they are betraying voters
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out the actions of the GOP Senate for backing the massive omnibus spending bill and urges them to not vote for the piece of legislation on 'Kudlow.'
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
The $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page Biden spending deal put on blast: ‘Monstrosity,’ ‘Absolute stinker'
Congress woke up Tuesday morning with the daunting task of passing a $1.7T spending bill before the end of the week, with little time to read its 4,155 pages.
US stock recovery on Tuesday ‘hardly’ a sign of looming Santa Claus Rally
All three major U.S. benchmarks are trading in the green on Tuesday, but a small recovery is not a sign that a Santa Claus Rally will happen on Wall Street in 2022, expert says.
Former Disney chief Bob Chapek ousted after CFO worked behind his back, report says
Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was reportedly ousted and replaced following actions by the company's Chief Financial Officer, Christine McCarthy, and other executives.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition to the US; lawyers working out details
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has given his consent for extradition to the United States, sources confirmed.
TikTok ban for gov devices included in massive omnibus bill
The the newly-released text of an omnibus bill for funding the government includes a measure to ban social media app TikTok from government devices due to security concerns.
Elon Musk supports congressional investigation after Twitter Files revelations
New Twitter owner Elon Musk signaled support for a congressional investigation into alleged censorship efforts by the FBI after the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Stock market worries, crypto fallout, and doubts of a Santa Claus rally top week ahead
Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, SBF's trial, crypto winter, high inflation, a looming recession, and crime killing retail come like coal in one's stocking.
