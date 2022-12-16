Read full article on original website
Fortnite lawsuit: Are you eligible for a refund from Epic Games?
Fortnite developer Epic Games is being hit with $520 million in fines by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and there’s a chance that you could get a payout. Out of that $520 million total, $245 million is set to be...
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Proving to be one of the most popular security camera deals in recent times, Walmart is currently selling the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack at a substantial discount. Normally priced at $192, the 3-pack of cameras is down to $99 for a limited time only. Stock is already flying out so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on such a great bargain. We’re here to tell you exactly why you might need these security cameras for your home.
Lenovo’s new mini-LED monitors have a peak brightness of 1,200 nits
Lenovo just announced two new mini-LED monitors with pretty hefty specs (and prices) that are coming in the second half of next year. Leading up to CES 2023, brands are feverishly releasing new products and concepts, and PC maker Lenovo is dropping a whole slew of hardware. that includes two 4K (3840 x 2160) mini-LED IPS monitors — the ThinkVision P27pz-30 (27-inches) and P32pz-30 (31.5-inches) — that boast 1,152 dimming zones for dynamic local dimming, similar to the current ThinkVision Creator Extreme mini-LED series.
Microsoft Teams Premium uses AI to automatically recap your meetings
Microsoft has just made Teams Premium available for a short time. The preview will allow Microsoft’s customers to test out some of the new features that won’t be widely available for a while yet. A few interesting features are making an appearance during this short trial run, including...
Amazon is having a sale on Ring products – save on doorbells and more
Amazon’s sale on Ring products is still going strong a week after it started, so if you’ve been waiting for Ring doorbell deals and discounts on the brand’s security cameras, here’s your chance. There’s a lot of devices to choose from, so we’ve rounded up the best offers to help you decide what you need for your family’s safety. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase as soon as you can because it’s unclear how much time is left on these bargains.
This 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor is $350 off right now
Continuing its reign of offering some of the best monitor deals, Samsung has a great deal on the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Normally priced at $1,200, you can now buy it for $850. While that’s still expensive, this is a fantastic investment for dedicated gamers with the money spare or anyone that wants extra screen space. You’ll need to be quick though as this is a strictly limited-time-only offer. Here’s why it’s worth paying attention to.
Why you need to buy Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor today
If you’ve been seeking out monitor deals with a keen eye on upgrading your gaming setup, you’re going to love this offer on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. Normally priced at $1,500, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only at Samsung. A huge discount of $600, this may still be an expensive purchase but it’s just become a lot more tempting for anyone keen to invest in a high-end monitor. Unlikely to stick around for long at this price, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money. Alternatively, hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.
Forget AirPods — here’s why I use Samsung earbuds with my iPhone
AirPods Pro 2 are the go-to flagship earbuds for an iPhone user; you get all the ecosystem benefits alongside brilliant sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC). But what if you use your iPhone with a Windows laptop, or what if you have an Android phone as a secondary device? That’s where you’ll require a second pair of earbuds — unless you can find something that works well with the iPhone as well as Windows and Android. Surprisingly, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one such product.
Take that, Dyson: Samsung’s Jet 60 cordless vacuum is $250 today
Powerful cordless vacuums can be lifesavers when you need to clean floors, furniture, walls, upholstery, under cabinets and appliances, and even curtains and blinds. When you shop for cordless vacuum deals you’ll see models from many manufacturers, especially Dyson, an innovator with a range of powerful machines at premium prices. This deal on the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum may make you forget Dyson and spring for Samsung’s multi-use Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum. Instead of the usual $330, Samsung is offering the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless vacuum for $250, an $80 savings.
Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 22
The Apple Watch SE is a cheap way to test out whether you want an Apple Watch, or a smartwatch at all. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves
Image your annual Christmas Day Elf rewatch, but it’s on a gorgeous new 4K TV. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays. If you buy it today, you can get it delivered before Christmas.
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
One of the best projector deals today is perfect for anyone who wants a fantastic home cinema experience. At Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,500, saving you a huge $1,000 off the usual price of $3,500. We’re not saying this is a deal for everyone given how expensive it is, but if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a high-end 4K projector, this is the time to do so. Here’s why it’s worth every cent.
Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event introduces new cards, variants, and more
The latest Marvel Snap update kicks off the Winterverse event, bringing many holiday-themed variants and brand-new cards to the mobile card game. The two new cards coming to Marvel Snap this week are Darkhawk and Sentry. Darkhawk is a superhero who first emerged in the 1990s and has a techno-organic body with glider wings. In Marvel Snap, he’s a 4-Cost, 1-Power Ongoing card that gives +2 Power for each card in the deck of your opponent.
This modular SteamVR controller fixes a major problem with VR controllers
An ergonomics expert specializing in XR has been working for years to create an entirely new SteamVR controller that is both modular and repairable, in an effort to solve multiple problems with current VR headsets and controllers made by Valve, HTC, and others. A modular controller would make it possible...
The OnePlus 11 is launching on February 7 with two fan-favorite features
OnePlus is planning on starting the new year off with a bang by revealing the much-anticipated OnePlus 11. Launching on February 7 during the company’s annual first-quarter showcase, the OnePlus 11 boasts the return of two user-favorite features: the company’s signature alert slider and Hasselblad photography integration — both of which were absent on the OnePlus 10T.
Someone’s selling a Google Pixel Tablet months before its release date
2023 will see Google launch its first Pixel-branded tablet in years, but the device has already shown up on the Facebook Marketplace — complete with its docking station. The Pixel Tablet is being priced at $400, and it’s likely to be a prototype if it’s as real as it appears.
The next Mac Pro may be a huge disappointment, leak suggests
Apple might have canceled the M2 Extreme chip that was due to go into its now-delayed Mac Pro computer, instead leaving customers to make do with a less performant configuration when the next Mac Pro launches in 2023. That’s according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman — and it’s not the only bad news he recently shared in his Power On newsletter.
Why I converted my Windows laptop into a Chromebook, and why you should too
You’ve probably not heard of ChromeOS Flex. It’s Google’s program for turning crusty computers into Chromebooks — which sounds like a neat idea as a concept. But it’s primarily been marketed toward businesses and classrooms. Contents. I wanted to give it a shot, though. I...
This 50-inch 4K TV is under $300 today, but it’s selling fast
If you’re looking for one of the cheaper TV deals around, you’re going to love what Walmart has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV for only $298. A saving of $60, it’s just become even more of a bargain than before, and it’s sure to be a hit for anyone on a budget. From a reputable brand, you’ll be delighted with how well it works and looks for the price. You’ll need to be fast though as the deal is proving highly popular. Here’s why you need it in your life.
Delivered by Christmas, this Sony 75-inch 4K TV is $500 off
It’s rare to see many Sony TV deals but that’s changed today with Walmart discounting the 75-inch Sony X85K 4K TV. Previously $1,700, it’s now down to $1,198 making it one of the best TV deals around. Appealing to anyone that wants a high-end TV for less, this is a deal that’s sure to prove popular. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it.
