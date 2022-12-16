ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett Transportation wins urban highway design award

By Alia Malik - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

The Georgia Partnership for Transportation Quality has awarded Gwinnett Transportation an urban highway design award for the Spalding Drive widening project.

Gwinnett County, the State Road and Tollway Authority, the city of Peachtree Corners and the city of Sandy Springs partnered to widen the street from Winters Chapel Road to State Route 140 and Holcomb Bridge Road, according to the Gwinnett website .

Spalding Drive is being widened from two to four lanes, with center turn lanes from Winters Chapel Road to Route 140 and Holcomb Bridge Road. A second westbound travel lane now goes to Winters Chapel Road and a second eastbound lane runs from Winters Chapel Road to River Exchange Drive.

The two-lane bridge over Crooked Creek was replaced with a five-lane bridge to accommodate pedestrians and improve hydraulic clearance, according to the county.

Two traffic signals were also modified. The project includes a 10-foot multi-use path, crosswalks, sidewalks and curb and gutter improvements.

The project began in spring 2020 and completion is expected this spring.

Gwinnett’s 2014 and 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) programs provided some of the funding.

