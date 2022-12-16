Weekend Weather: Sunny skies, below-normal temps take hold in Charlotte; another cold blast arrives next week

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Patchy Fog will start this Friday before sunshine returns in abundance!

Temperatures have slid into the 30s and low 40s this morning which isn’t too far off from how Thursday started. Morning fog will burn off and make way for mostly sunny skies and seasonable conditions this afternoon.

Friday will finish off the week sunny and cool as highs make a run for the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the west-southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. A secondary cold front will cross the Carolinas today ushering even colder conditions heading into the weekend.

Look for overnight lows to dip into the low 30s and upper 20s before rebounding in the low 50s to start the weekend. We really bring on the cold Saturday night into Sunday with lows in the 20s!

Sunday will be a cold tailgate for Panthers fans as morning temps hold on to the 30s at least until noon. Game time looks to be in the low 40s with Sunday only peaking in the mid-40s throughout the day.

We’ll keep the sunny and below-normal trend going early next week as a blast of cold air takes over much of the continental US. This blast of cold will approach the Queen City late in the week while we also look at an increase in rain chances Thursday.

We’ll be sure to keep a close eye on early next week as Christmas Eve looks like a cold one!

Today: Mostly Sunny but Chilly. High: 54.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low: 32.

