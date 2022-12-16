Read full article on original website
Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Detroit Lions success
The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL, and one of their former running backs, Kerryon Johnson, is paying very close attention. On Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and found a way to get the job done as they walked away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Following the win, which moved the Lions to 7-7 on the season, Johnson took to Twitter to show that he still supports the team that drafted him.
Detroit Lions ‘Hell’s Bells’ Playoff Push hype video
Heading into the 2022 season, we predicted that the Detroit Lions would make a run at the NFL Playoffs this season. But after a 1-6 start to their campaign, it looked like it was going to be another long year. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have now won five out of six games and they are within one game of being 7-7 on the season. If they can win today against the New York Jets, the Lions’ playoff chances will increase greatly. Here is a video to get you fired up for today’s big game.
MLive.com
2 former Tigers pitchers sign with Nationals
Two former Detroit Tigers pitchers have signed deals with the Washington Nationals within the last week. Erasmo Ramirez, a 32-year-old native of Nicaragua, is finalizing a one-year, $2 million deal to return to the Nationals, the Washington Post reported. Ramirez pitched with the Tigers and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens in...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
Former No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Makes Decision On Future
One of Deion Sanders' most expensive pieces of Louis luggage has officially hit the transfer portal. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the former top-ranked player in the 2022 class is on the move after shocking the college football world and choosing Jackson State over FSU. According to the outlet...
Giants left at the altar; Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to deal with New York Mets
SAN FRANCISCO -- The reason for the last minute cancellation of the San Francisco Giants introductory news conference for prized free agent Carlos Correa emerged late Tuesday night -- he reportedly had reached a last- minute agreement to play for the New York Mets. Word came in a tweet about midnight from New York Post sportswriter Jon Heyman.Heyman said sources told him Correa's new deal with the Mets is worth $315 million over 12 years.All the intrigue unfolded on a day that started with the Giants ready to roll out their prized off-season signing with a press availability and plenty of...
Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]
OH MY!! With the Detroit Lions trailing the New York Jets with 2:00 remaining in the game, the Lions had the ball 4th & inches from their own 49-yard line. With the game on the line, the Lions once again dialed up a trick play that ended up paying off in a VERY BIG way.
Built to contend, could Philadelphia Phillies subtract Aaron Nola soon?
On the day that Messi and Mbappe would meet in the World Cup final, the Philadelphia Inquirer print edition surprised Philadelphia Phillies fans with not one but two articles about their team. Yes, on the same Sunday the surprisingly dominant Eagles would push their record to 13-1, the Inky sports editors figured it was a good time for not one but two articles about Aaron Nola, with a heaping helping of Rhys Hoskins thrown on for good measure in one of them.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Pistons news: One promising stat and Jalen Duren
The Detroit Pistons loss to the Utah Jazz last night was their third straight and once again their defense fell apart in the second half. The Pistons are once again the NBA’s worst team, percentage points below the Charlotte Hornets in the Eastern Conference. But there have been some...
Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him
Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of... The post Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Saturday
A former NBA All-Star big man was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amare Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday. "Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on (Saturday) in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami...
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions taking on Campbell's demeanor, Okwara's surge, Goff's throws
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. One of the more interesting things Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game was his honest assessment of the mood of his team after the first half.
