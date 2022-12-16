Heading into the 2022 season, we predicted that the Detroit Lions would make a run at the NFL Playoffs this season. But after a 1-6 start to their campaign, it looked like it was going to be another long year. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have now won five out of six games and they are within one game of being 7-7 on the season. If they can win today against the New York Jets, the Lions’ playoff chances will increase greatly. Here is a video to get you fired up for today’s big game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO