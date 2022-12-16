Over-the-air software and firmware updates have the potential to remedy issues, add features, or just simply make a vehicle better. So far Rivian’s already managed all of the above with its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV. With an update this week Rivian has improved the cold-weather livability of its trucks with several new features; and with recent updates plus some paperwork filed with the government, it’s boosted the actual EPA range ratings of its trucks.

21 HOURS AGO