Illinois State

wgel.com

2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854

Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
merrillfotonews.com

2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Details of Stellantis plan closure develop; energy transition grants; safe driving campaign begins

Details of Stellantis plan closure develop One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere’s assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, more details are coming to light about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company. Union leaders met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, where he announced that he had a conference call to close the deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis announced that the plant would go idle in February. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel

(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

IDOT unveils new website for road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
WIFR

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
ILLINOIS STATE
Community Policy