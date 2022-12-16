Read full article on original website
2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854
Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Illinois Route 159 Road Closure, North of Illinois 143 Road Closure Announced
EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 159 will be closed to all traffic from Illinois Route 143/Old Alton Road, over the Mooney Creek and Cahokia Creek structures, to 3,000’ south of Roman Hills Road beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
DNR: Tree stand ‘malfunctions’, causing fatal fall in Indiana forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what caused a tree stand to malfunction, resulting in a man’s death Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, emergency crews arrived after the man who fell was found by a hunter...
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Snowfall Forecast: Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard-Like Conditions to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night for a storm that will bring widespread accumulating snow and strong winds to Central Illinois. Key Takeaways. Bulk of the snow falls Thursday from late morning through late afternoon. Sharp drop...
Illinois quick hits: Details of Stellantis plan closure develop; energy transition grants; safe driving campaign begins
Details of Stellantis plan closure develop One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere’s assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, more details are coming to light about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company. Union leaders met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, where he announced that he had a conference call to close the deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis announced that the plant would go idle in February. Pritzker...
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault weapon’ ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed “assault weapons” ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms, says not only does he believe House Bill 5855 is unconstitutional, it could devastate the state’s […]
Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel
(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
IDOT unveils new website for road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
Illinois gas tax set to increase in January
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
3 Important Things To Do Before Illinois Gets Walloped By a Winter Storm
By now I'm sure you've heard that the Stateline area is about to get hit by some wicked winter weather and driving conditions...just in time for Christmas. In case you need a recap of the mess that's coming...here's what WIFR's Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson is predicting... We all wished for...
The Biggest Snow Storm In Illinois History Caused Damage And Disruption
In 1967, Illinois was hit hit with the biggest snowstorm in its history. "The Great Snowstorm of 1967," this massive winter storm dropped a record-breaking 23 inches of snow on the state, causing widespread damage and disruption. This Wasn't A Fast-Moving Storm System. The storm started on January 26th and...
Report: Forever chemicals have been dumped into the Mississippi River for more than a decade
Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Lisa Dent to talk about his report that Illinois failed to do anything about the company 3M dumping forever chemicals in the Mississippi River for more than decade.
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
