What Would You Like To See Changed On The C8 Corvette?
First arriving for the 2020 model year, the eighth-generation C8 Corvette was a watershed moment for the nameplate, introducing, among other things, a brand-new mid-engine layout. In the years since, GM has introduced a few relatively small changes to the C8, as well as a few special edition models and the new go-faster C8 Z06. However, we want to know – what would you like to see changed on the C8 Corvette?
gmauthority.com
Big Turbo Chevy Sonic Is A 300-Horsepower Smile-Maker: Video
GM discontinued the Chevy Sonic in October of the 2020 calendar year, putting the fun-loving little sub-compact to bed in order to make room for new all-electric vehicles. However, despite the nameplate’s discontinuation, diehard fans are keeping the Chevy Sonic alive with interesting customization mods and impressive performance upgrades, including this 300-horsepower hatchback from ZZPerformance.
gmauthority.com
Foreign-Market 2023 Corvette Z06 And Cadillac Escalade-V Use Same Exhaust Tips
One might think there’s not much overlap when it comes to the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Sure, both offer impressive performance for their respective segments, but that’s about where the similarities end, right? Well, as it turns out, not exactly, as both the Corvette Z06 and Escalade-V seem to utilize the same exhaust tips.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Races Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is a monster any way you slice it, but now we’re watching as the new go-faster Vette lines up alongside the straight-line specialist Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for a drag race. Despite a significantly smaller price tag and aging platform, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Cadillac XT6 Production Will Start
The 2024 Cadillac XT6 represents the fourth model year of the first generation of Cadillac’s largest crossover, and introduces a few minor updates over the preceding 2023 model. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when 2024 model-year production of the midsize luxury crossover will kick off. GM Authority has...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4, CT4 And CT5 Ventilated Seat Blower Motor Retrofit Under Way
GM has issued a service bulletin for a ventilated seat blower motor retrofit for certain examples of the 2022 and 2023 model-year Cadillac XT4, CT4 and CT5. The problem: affected units were built without ventilated seat blower motors, and can be identified by RPO code 04O. The fix: certified GM...
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac Lyriq To Start At Around $60,000
Originally launching for the 2023 model year, the Cadillac Lyriq stands as the luxury marque’s first entry into the budding EV market. Now, the starting MSRP has been announced for the upcoming 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, and it’s less than the 2023 model. A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq with RWD...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV Recalled For Risk Of Fire Caused By Seat Belts
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the Chevy Bolt EV over an issue related to the vehicle’s seat belt pretensioners, which in rare cases may result in a fire. The problem: in affected units, exhaust gases emitted by front seat belt pretensioners may come into...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4, CT5 Recalled For DRLs That Won’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2020 to 2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Trailblazer Improperly Cleared DTC P0521 Status
GM has issued a service bulletin for a reflashing of the Engine Control Module (ECM) in certain units of the 2021 to 2023 Chevy Trailblazer. The problem: affected units may be unable to clear the status of the DTC P0521 (Engine Oil Pressure Sensor Performance) trouble code. If the ECM previously set this trouble code, the affected vehicle may be unable to pass Emission Inspection/Maintenance (I/M) testing.
gmauthority.com
2024 Acura ZDX Electric Crossover To Get Type S Variant
Acura has just confirmed that the upcoming 2024 Acura ZDX EV crossover, which is based on GM’s Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor technology, will get a Type S variant. Not many details about this high-performance model are known, besides the fact that the Type S will feature many styling cues seen on Acura’s Precision EV Concept, and that the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S will be officially unveiled sometime in the 2023 calendar year.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers $1,000 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount offers $1,000 off the 2022 Malibu. That’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Malibu, and an additional $500 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Incorrect GMC Sierra HD Camping Loading Information Label
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding an incorrect label for the certain units of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. The problem: affected units are labeled with incorrect camping loading information. The fix: owners of affected models will be mailed...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado HD Plows Into Infiniti Q50, Flees: Video
Driving requires some relatively decent situational awareness, from the position of the vehicles around you, to the conditions on the road, to what the vehicle underneath you is doing. Add in something like a trailer, and those requirements are upped a notch. Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of this Chevy Silverado HD failed to notice an oncoming Infiniti Q50 sedan until it was too late, as seen in the following video.
gmauthority.com
Take A Ride In A Cruise AV: Video
GM’s autonomous vehicle technology division, Cruise, launched its paid customer ride service over the summer, and now we’re watching the recent autonomous driving experience of one Cruise customer thanks to the following brief video. Clocking in at just under four minutes, 30 seconds, the video was recently posted...
gmauthority.com
All-New Buick Electra E5 EV Makes World Debut In China
Just a month after the fully electric crossover leaked in China, the all-new Buick Electra E5 has just made its world debut in the Asian country as the first member of the brand’s new global family of zero-emission vehicles. The all-new Buick Electra E5 is Buick’s first all-electric model...
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Recalled For DRLs That Don’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2021, 2022 and 2023 Buick Envision models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to comply...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Configurator Live
GM unveiled the all-new third-gen 2023 GMC Canyon in August, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup. Now, interested customers and fans can spec the 2023 GMC Canyon to taste using the official online configurator tool at GMC’s website. Among the highlights of the...
gmauthority.com
1963 GMC Pickup Riding On Vossen Forged ML-R1 Wheels
There’s something about those early-model GMC pickups that just looks good, whether it’s perfectly restored and all-original, or slammed to the pavement over aftermarket wheels with some healthy patina on the panels. This particular GMC pickup is obviously a member of the latter camp. Recently posted to social...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT4 Rosewood Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 serves as the fifth model year of the first-generation subcompact luxury crossover, with GM currently gearing up to introduce a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 XT4 has lost a paint color option. Rosewood Metallic (color code...
