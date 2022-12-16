WWD Report Card: The World of ‘Wednesday’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair.

Enid Sinclair

It wouldn’t be a high school drama without the signature blonde, pink-loving, overly optimistic character. As always, don’t let the looks fool you: she turns out to be a force of nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hOzr_0jkllFN100
Thing

Thing

This fan favorite doesn’t need a stitch of clothing to find himself a fashion icon. The DIY aesthetic feels more relevant than ever. In a world of nail art, the simplistic approach to grooming feels exciting.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Addams

The goth take on a school uniform puts the collegiate look on its head, from the sharpness of the shoulder construction to the elongated shirt cuff. The result exudes power and coolness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2DDL_0jkllFN100
Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay.

Bianca Barclay

This is a more traditional school uniform, but the bright colored blue stripe is the perfect complement for her blue eye coloring, giving her an otherworldly feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRvYe_0jkllFN100
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.

Morticia Addams

One of the most iconic of looks, Morticia is a Halloween classic and has only gotten better with age. The accurate replica shows the understanding of respecting the integrity of a character. There’s no need to reinvent this, it’s perfect as is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyTDw_0jkllFN100
Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems.

Principal Weems

Channeling Alfred Hitchcock golden-era heroines, this leading lady is glamorous — in a very unsettling way. It’s ideal for the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zG0DR_0jkllFN100
Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

Gomez Addams

The chalk-stripe three-piece suit, finger-wave hairstyle and skinny mustache are classic Gomez. This business-formal take on an executive monster hits the mark.

