Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances.

NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season.

Findlay

One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated with festive lights and holiday-themed window displays. Visitors can board the North Pole Express at the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation for a trip through a winter wonderland of sparking lights. In addition, the Fort Findlay Playhouse is performing “White Christmas” through the season, and the “Masha and the Nutcracker” is running at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts .

Lebanon

Thirty-five minutes north of Cincinnati, Lebanon is known for charming antique stores and the Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival . The town is also home to Ohio’s oldest operating business, The Golden Lamb restaurant and hotel, where it is believed Charles Dickens and Mark Twain once stayed. Visitors can also head to the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad or the Warren County Historical Society for a visit with Santa Claus.

Marietta

Near West Virginia and one hour east of Athens, Marietta is known for its Holiday Tree Walk running through December. The path leads visitors through decorated trees in East Muskingum Park, including a visit with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies. For viewing light displays, guests should visit Armory Square for thousands of twinkling lights or the Belpre Holiday Lights .

Morrow

Forty-five minutes north of Cincinnati, Morrow is home to The Christmas Ranch . The attraction features more than one million lights, along with a number of activities, shopping and a visit with Santa Claus. The ranch is open daily until Dec. 23.

Steubenville

Near Pennsylvania and one hour and 45 minutes southeast of Akron, Steubenville is home to the Steubenville Nutcracker Village . The attraction features the largest display of life-sized nutcrackers through mid-January. At Fort Steuben Park , guests can also visit the holiday vendors and light displays.

Willoughby

Twenty-five minutes northeast of Cleveland, Willoughby is home to the Penitentiary Glen Reservation with an indoor holiday tradition, Candy Land Gone to the Birds, running through December. Visitors can follow the Country Lights Drive-Thru trail for more holiday displays. Miracle on Erie, a series of events at Willoughby Public Library, includes holiday music, a visit with Santa Claus, plus Hanukkah and Kwanzaa activities.

