ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lorenza Izzo Is Ready for Her Moment

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwN9R_0jklkvp800

Lorenza Izzo is the kind of budding “It” girl who is just simply fun to talk with. She’s warm and casual and, though at the onset of her Hollywood career, already has plenty of wisdom and knows what she wants.

When WWD speaks with her, Izzo is about to head back to L.A. after a trip to New York with her partner, Unemployed Magazine cofounder Sophie Tabet, for a party the magazine threw. Even though Izzo is L.A.-based now, New York is where she began her time in the U.S. and she remembers it fondly.

More from WWD

“I studied acting here in New York when I was really young. I had just graduated high school, not even two weeks. And I came to study at Lee Strasberg,” the Chilean actress says over the phone. “And I felt like I was too young to really appreciate it. I was quite overwhelmed by it. I went back to Chile with a tail between my legs because I didn’t ‘make’ it. And so now every time I get to work here or come for fun, we have a lot of friends and family here. It’s very dear to my heart and I have a feeling I’m going to end up here soon.”

Izzo was born and raised in Santiago; at the age of 12, her stepfather got a scholarship to finish his PhD in Atlanta and so off the family went to Georgia.

“It was a huge culture shock. I could speak English but I had a very thick accent,” she says. “I feel like today, moving there was what made me be where I am today. It was my first journey into experiencing America and the American dream, and learning to speak English like an American because I was bullied hardcore. And it was such a crazy, intense, beautiful three years of my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmu74_0jklkvp800
Lorenza Izzo

When she was 16 she went back to Chile for the rest of high school but already had the bug of wanting to live in the U.S. and work as an actor there.

“And I ended up with those crazy chances that you would never think would happen,” she says.

She auditioned for a role in an English-speaking American-written film that led to her getting a call from agents in L.A. who wanted to represent her.

“And I packed my bags and never looked back. I had zero fear. I had so much confidence. I remember I landed in L.A., they signed me, I was so happy. And I think a month later, I booked a pilot. And I remember so vividly saying, ‘Oh, this is so easy. I’m going to win an Oscar in a year,’” she laughs.

“Brave would be a word that I would call me now, but at that time, I just, like, my ego. I just thought I was the best thing that had ever happened and I was so sure of myself. And by the way, thank god because I would never do it today. I’m so much more careful and fearful and thoughtful. And in some ways, that’s great. And in some ways, I’m just so grateful for that fearlessness and understanding that I had what it took to do this crazy job. And I really had no idea.

“Now, I look back and I’m like, well this is a very difficult career. You need to really figure out why you’re in this. Because if you’re in it for the fame or the attention, really quickly it’s not going to work out. Or if it does, it’s not going to fulfill you. And thank god I’m just really in love with my craft and I love suffering for it.”

Izzo was most recently seen in “Confess, Fletch,” alongside Jon Hamm. She’d been interested in doing comedy and was immediately intrigued by the idea of immersing herself in the world of the Fletch novels by Gregory Mcdonald.

“I’m also not at a place in my career where people are offering me things up left and right. I’m still very much hustling and working hard for the auditions I do get. But I think it was exactly what I was looking for. I was truly looking to do a character piece without really even knowing what that would look like. And I was trying to step outside of my comfort zone and try something different. And I think Angela, the character I play in ‘Confess, Fletch,’ is definitely that.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar

With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
WWD

Ashley Park Explains How Flat-broke Heiress Mindy Gets Her Designer Clothes on ‘Emily in Paris’

Ashley Park arrived on the red carpet at the French Consulate in New York City for a screening of “Emily in Paris,” wearing an edgy and creative dress. In honor of the Netflix show’s third season, Park wore a purple zebra-print Versace dress with lace bra cups and a strappy neckline from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Donatella Versace’s muse for the season was described as a “dark Gothic goddess.”More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Hunter Schafer Radiates With High-shine Finish in Sculpted Rick Owens Look at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Screening and Panel

Hunter Schafer arrived at The Paramount Theatre for the “Euphoria” FYC panel in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, wearing a sculpted look. For the event, which was a screening of the fifth episode of season two of “Euphoria,” Schafer wore an umber-orange Rick Owens asymmetrical one-shoulder top with a matching Vered wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. The top and skirt had a high-shine finish. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

The Duo Turning Creative Directors Into Major Businesses

It’s no longer enough for top-tier musicians to have a stylist to choose their outfits or a photographer to snap good pictures for Instagram. These days, artists are seeking out creative direction with more frequency than ever, tapping people to oversee their entire creative vision.  Insert Original Creative Agency, which is the world’s first agency that strictly represents creative directors. OCA, as it is known, was founded by two former artists, Jesse Rose and Jesse Rogg, and is behind the creative directors of 90 percent of the top 1 percent of musicians. After establishing themselves with music’s biggest creative forces, Rose...
WWD

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

‘Tis the season for “Emily in Paris,” which returns Wednesday with its third installment to give people the perfect holiday week binge. And while the audience is eager to see what Emily gets up to, season three belongs to Sylvie, Emily’s French boss who was last seen leaving the agency and starting out on her own. Actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie Gateau, was originally told she was too old to audition for the role, but since landing it has become a fan favorite. Here, she previews the season ahead and explains how French perception of the show is finally...
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Suits Up in Thom Browne for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Event

Sydney Sweeney attended the “Euphoria” FYC event on Sunday in Los Angeles taking on the schoolgirl style. For the occasion, Sweeney wore a full Thom Browne outfit. Sweeney wore a black blazer that had tri-color detail on the hem of her sleeves and a black dress underneath. She also wore a white collared shirt underneath her dress, which was adorned with a black bowtie in the middle. More from WWDThom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023Baby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith &...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Debuts Her Soulcare Brand’s Wrinkle-defying ‘Truly Becoming’ Serum Designed for Fast Improvements

Alicia Keys‘ skin care brand Keys Soulcare has revealed its latest production, Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum. Keys Soulcare was created in collaboration with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder. The new serum claims it helps to plump, hydrate and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles with a poly-peptide complex and marine bamboo. According to the brand, 97 percent of subjects that tested the serum experienced an instant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while 98 percent saw an increase in skin hydration immediately and 100 percent experienced an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in...
WWD

The Godfather of Denim, Adriano Goldschmied, Takes a Page From History to Launch His New Brand

Nearly 50 years ago, Adriano Goldschmied, a young and relatively inexperienced denim guy, decided to launch his first premium blue jeans brand called Daily Blue. His strategy was to take his new creation, launched in 1974, and sell it in the northern Italian ski resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, known as one of the most fashionable and expensive ski stations in Italy where jet-setters and celebrities hung out. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition Goldschmied, who had a small store in town,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu on ‘Aggressive’ American Women’s Business Fashion Compared to the French at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three Premiere

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu arrived on the French Consulate red carpet for the season three premiere of “Emily in Paris,” giving a lesson on how to wear a cape. In honor of the latest season of the show, where she plays the character Sylvie, Leroy-Beaulieu wore a black dress ruched at the waist with a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical cape by Alexandre Vauthier Couture. She coordinated the look with black stockings and black fur trim heeled sandals. She accessorized with an arrow-shaped earring and two rings.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sheep Selfies? Knitwear Brand Sheep Inc. Takes Traceability to the Next Level

Knitwear brand Sheep Inc. was founded by Edzard van der Wyck and Michael Wesseley to create a new sustainable model for the fashion industry. Now they are digging even deeper to take consumers all the way to the farm level by offering up sheep selfies, real-time live streaming and on-farm facial recognition on their new platform. Launching Wednesday, the interface allows customers to choose a sheep by swiping right, name and follow the sheep — all in an effort to increase consumer awareness about the complexity of sourcing.
WWD

Where to Shop Primark in the USA

Primark is continuing its U.S. retail expansion. The latest addition to their store fleet is a new Brooklyn, New York, store. The Fulton Street store at City Point is Primark’s 16th store in the United States and is part of the retailer’s U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026.  Primark has brought two additional locations to New York this holiday season, bringing its total New York store count to five. In November and earlier December, Primark opened locations in Long Island and Queens. More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Valentino, Haider Ackermann for Gaultier Among Haute Couture Highlights

PARIS — ’Tis the season to be glamorous as the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on Monday published its provisional couture calendar. There will be 30 houses showcasing their collections between Jan. 23 and 26, with 29 runway shows and Iris Van Herpen choosing a presentation format.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall 2022 As is now tradition, Schiaparelli will kick off the four-day couture season at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23. Back after showing at home in Rome last July, Valentino will be...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Palm Angels to Show in Paris, Expand Womenswear, Open Stores in U.S.

MILAN — Francesco Ragazzi is all grown up — and so is his brainchild Palm Angels. The brand has been logging a yearly high double-digit growth since 2017 and has several projects in the pipeline, including a fall 2023 show in Paris during fashion week; the expansion of its womenswear category; a product elevation; store openings in New York, Paris, Seoul, and Costa Mesa, California; the launch of a unisex fragrance produced in-house at the end of 2023 or early 2024, and the development of more accessories, knitwear and outerwear.More from WWDPalm Angels RTW Fall 2022Moncler Genius RTW Spring 2022The Best...
WWD

No. 10: 2022, The Year TV Drove Fashion Trends

The ice crystal decor and Yeti-tinis, the all-white party looks, Wednesday Addams’ gloriously goth black ruffled Alaia party dress and that dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps… “Woe What a Night” was the most stylish episode of streaming television in a year full of them, as shows like “Wednesday,” “The White Lotus,” “Euphoria,” and “Stranger Things” made costume designers the influencers of 2022. Their work sent online searches skyrocketing for Portia outfits, House of Sunny sweater vests, Prada lace-ups, face crystals and more, and set trends at all levels of the market.More from WWD'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy