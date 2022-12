Youth ages 5-18 encouraged to sign up for up to three free arts enrichment opportunities. – The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced enrollment the next session of its free after-school classes which begin on Jan. 17 and run through March 17. Open enrollment will begin on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. and remain open through Jan. 15.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO