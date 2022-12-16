ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

MSHP investigating Thursday night shooting involving Belton police

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago


The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting Thursday night that involved Belton Police Department officers.

Belton police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 100 block of West Hargis Street on an armed disturbance.

A man was reportedly armed with a handgun as he refused officers’ commands, per the Belton Police Department.

Despite police deploying a taser, he continued to hold the weapon and refuse commands.

As the situation evolved, the subject is said to have raised the gun toward an officer.

At that point, an officer fired and struck the man, identified as 25-year-old William F. Blakely of Belton.

Belton police report Blakely was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly after the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Investigation into the situation is ongoing.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

