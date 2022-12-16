ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAAL-TV

Police seize on COVID-19 tech to expand global surveillance

JERUSALEM (AP) — Majd Ramlawi was serving coffee in Jerusalem’s Old City when a chilling text message appeared on his phone. “You have been spotted as having participated in acts of violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it read in Arabic. “We will hold you accountable.”. Ramlawi,...
Police in Australia co-opted COVID-19 apps to fight crime

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Biker boss Nick Martin’s murder at a speedway in Perth, Australia, left police a trove of evidence that led them to the culprit: a thrill-seeker turned gun-for-hire. But they wanted more. The coronavirus pandemic provided it in the form of an electronic dragnet: QR...

