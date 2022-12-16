Opposition Eyes: 'I am surprised how good Sunderland have been to be honest...'

Let's check in with a Hull City perspective ahead of Sunderland's trip to Humberside this weekend.

Sunderland head to the MKM Stadium this weekend to face Hull City in what looks a fascinating game on paper.

Sunderland are unbeaten in seven league games against Hull stretching back to Match 2015, although they have the look of a club in transition having been recently taken over.

That gave me an opportunity to speak to Hull fan John Uzzell , and I never pass up that opportunity.

So, let's quiz John to get some insight into Hull ahead of the game.

Like pretty much everyone else it seems in this crazy division, Hull have had a change of manager recently. What is the general view of the Liam Rosenior appointment?

John: It has been seen as a positive by most supporters, he is a former favourite from his playing days, he knows the club, the city and the fans. He is highly rated as a young manager and he has spoken very well since his appointment. We hope it’s all set up for him to become a success.

Acun Ilicali appears to be an interesting character and has been referred to as 'the Turkish Simon Cowell'. That sounds like it can come with a bit of a circus. How is his ownership perceived by Hull fans?

John: Well anybody coming in after the Allams was going to get a long honeymoon period and there is no doubting that he really wants to make Hull City better again.

He is certainly trying to get the supporters that stopped coming under the Allams back, with cheaper tickets, ticket offers and the occasional free travel on the club coaches.

I was a little worried in the early part of the season that he was trying to run the show himself, indications that he personally identified transfer targets this summer and he was front and centre of every media release from the club.

But I am reassured now as he seems to have taken a step back, appointed a manager who is his own man and hopefully we can get a few players in this window who know and are ready for the Championship.

Amazingly, Hull's home form appears to be even worse than Sunderland's. What is going wrong at the MKM Stadium?

John: We seem to be more comfortable away from home when we can soak up pressure and then break on teams. At home, when we have been asked to play on the front foot, it just hasn’t happened.

We have been unable to create enough, and we have to often been found wide open in midfield. Hopefully this is something Rosenior can remedy quickly.

Hull only lost one of their first five games yet lost 10 of the last 17. What happened?

John: We started the season on a wave of confidence, a new club, a new belief and new future. We got bigger and more vocal crowds and the players fed off that.

I must say that in the first three home games that we won, we were often on the back foot with significantly less possession than our opponent, but we managed to score at crucial times and just get over the line.

As the season settled down, that luck drained away and it became apparent that Shota Arveladze was left wanting when it came to tactics, motivation and, from recent interviews with players, he was lacking in communication and getting across quite what his tactics were meant to be.

Only this week a player has come out and said they basically just went out there on the pitch and did their own thing. That was never going to be successful.

One man who always impresses for Hull is Jacob Greaves. Just how good is he?

John: We love him, he is a local lad, our vice-captain and still only young. He has undoubted potential to play at the top level and is learning every game he plays.

He has recently been shifted to left full back and that has suited him as he is very comfortable on the ball and loves to maraud forward.

Oscar Estupinan has made a big impression too and he will be back from suspension for the game against Sunderland. He's a player most don't know much about so what can you tell us about him?

John: Oscar has come in from the top league in Portugal where he scored 15 goals last season and earned himself a call up to the Colombian national team. He was on fire at the start of the season, but the goals have dried up since, mainly down to a lack of service.

He is big, strong, likes to run in behind and will score goals given the ball actually arrives in the penalty area.

Anyone else in the Hull side Sunderland fans should be worried about?

John: On current form, probably not, but the calibre of Jean Michaël Seri and Ozan Tufan in midfield can’t be ignored. They have undoubted class but it seemed to some that their fitness wasn’t up to the rigours of the Championship when they joined.

We are hoping that with the arrival of Rosenior, the World Cup mini pre-season and a bit more fitness-based training, they can really push on and show their quality in the second half of the season.

Surprisingly, our standout player recently has been Cyrus Christie, who only joined the club late in the summer window and was certainly not fit. But his inclusion in the last 15 games has really helped us at right full back.

He is the perfect Championship player, comfortable on the ball but also the right height and build to compete in a really tough league.

What have you made of Sunderland so far this season?

John: I am surprised how good you have been to be honest. I didn’t see any really big money signings in the summer and thought you might struggle, but you seem to have adapted to life in the Championship very well.

Any Sunderland players you are worried about?

John: Ellis Simms seems to be the player often talked about in the press and he seems to be dangerous whenever I have seen you play. Jack Clarke is one who still has massive potential and will hopefully fulfil that with you, although I was surprised to see he didn’t play in your last game.

Finally, let's have a prediction please!

John: Honestly, I really hope we win obviously, as we really need a result at home, but I think it may end up a draw. 1-1.

Many thanks to John for helping us out. Make sure you're following John on Twitter , especially if you have respect for a middle-aged man singing entirely by himself at football matches!

