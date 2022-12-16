JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Christmas week!. I hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday season. We wanted to give you and the kiddos a heads up about one of the most exciting events we get to forecast here at the Local Station every year. The Weather Authority will track Santa on Christmas Eve with the help of satellites and military sensors and technology from North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO