ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

College football transfers: Recruiting, commitment updates

By Tom VanHaaren
ESPN
ESPN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkwQL_0jklk86800

Over 1,600 college football players have entered the transfer portal since the window opened on Dec. 5. Several Power 5 starting quarterbacks -- including Devin Leary ( NC State ), DJ Uiagalelei ( Clemson ) and Spencer Sanders ( Oklahoma State ) -- made waves when they entered.

But they aren't the only big names to enter the portal recently.

To catch you up on the latest activity, we look at some of the biggest movers, notable entries and commitments from the portal over the past week.

Jump to:
Teams that won | New commits | New entrants
Top lists | One big question

Schools that won the portal this week

Oklahoma : The Sooners are a winner for bettering the offense with tight end Austin Stogner , who transferred to South Carolina last year but will return to Norman for 2023, and the defense with Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough , a former top-50 recruit who wreaked havoc for the Hoosiers' defense in 2022. And while it doesn't count toward the portal, the staff also landed a commitment from McCullough's younger brother, Daeh , an ESPN 300 safety in the 2023 class.

Ball State : The Cardinals landed a commitment from running back Marquez Cooper . Ball State lost its leading rusher, Carson Steele , and was able to replace his production with Cooper, who ran for 1,331 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.

Florida State : Landing Jaheim Bell was a big win for Jordan Travis and the Seminoles' offense, especially because the staff had already taken in Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr . to help up front on defense. Those are two important additions for a team on the rise.

Oklahoma State : The Cowboys had some losses in the portal, the biggest coming from quarterback Spencer Sanders, but the staff has added some playmakers, including former Washington State receiver De'Zhaun Stribling , who had 602 yards and five touchdowns this past season. The coaches also added former Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler to help the run game.

Michigan : The Wolverines have already been active in the portal. After landing former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson , they struck again this week with Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann , who had 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Michigan will return Junior Colson and possibly Michael Barrett next year, and adding Hausmann, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is promising.

Most important commitments

Missouri adds a Sooner wideout

Missouri also added an offensive threat in former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease . The former ESPN 300 recruit dealt with injuries at Oklahoma but has been productive when he's on the field. Wease had 378 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season and should help fill the void left by Dominic Lovett entering the portal.

Michigan teammates reunite at Iowa

Michigan tight end Erick All announced he would transfer and entered the portal on Dec. 5. He found his destination this week, reporting that he is transferring to Iowa, joining his former quarterback Cade McNamara .

Top QB staying put

Not every move was a new school, though, as Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed , who entered the portal when it opened, decided he would stay with the Hilltoppers.

Entering the portal doesn't mean the players have to transfer; they can withdraw their name and stay at their current program. The school had some fun with the decision and tweeted out a "Michael Jordan return from retirement" type of release that read, "I'm back."

Reed threw for an impressive 4,427 yards and 36 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this past season, and he rushed for 199 yards and eight touchdowns. Getting him back from the portal was a big win for Western Kentucky.

Key new entries into the portal

While one Hilltopper stays, another goes

Western Kentucky's leading tackler, linebacker JaQues Evans , entered his name in the portal Wednesday. Evans had 100 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks this past season for the Hilltoppers.

Coastal Carolina loses three-year starting QB

The biggest name to go into the portal this week was quarterback Grayson McCall . His head coach, Jamey Chadwell, was hired at Liberty , and Tim Beck was brought in as the new coach at Coastal Carolina.

With the coaching change, it wasn't a huge shock, but given what he has done for the program still gave pause that he would be playing elsewhere.

Grayson, a redshirt junior, has thrown for 8,019 yards and 78 touchdowns with just eight interceptions in his career with the Chanticleers, while rushing for 1,053 yards and 16 touchdowns. He will be one of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer market.

Three teams lose top DBs

There were a few good defensive backs who entered the portal this week, including Texas Tech corner Reggie Pearson Jr . Pearson initially transferred to Texas Tech from Wisconsin and had 55 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups this season.

Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut entered the portal, as well. Chestnut had 40 total tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception this season for the Orange. He had 43 total tackles and three interceptions his freshman season in 2021, as well, and should get quite a bit of interest from major programs.

Miami also lost a young corner when true freshman Khamauri Rogers entered the portal. The No. 45 prospect in the 2022 class out of Mississippi should be a target for plenty of schools.

Two former ESPN 300 WRs enter the portal

On the offensive side, a couple of intriguing receivers put their name in the transfer market, including Alabama freshman Aaron Anderson . He was the No. 69 recruit overall in the 2022 class, but an injury in high school prevented him from playing most of this season for the Crimson Tide.

Sophomore West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather is also in the transfer portal. After recording 175 receiving yards as a freshman, Prather followed that with 501 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Other players who entered the portal you might have missed: LB CJ Harris ( Kent State ), DB Christian Roland-Wallace ( Arizona ), LB Ayodele Adeoye ( Sacramento State ), OL Dillon Wade ( Tulsa ), OL Logan Parr ( Texas ).

Breaking down top lists

Former OU QB visits Big Ten school

Quarterbacks will always be a hot commodity on the transfer market, and freshman Nick Evers is wasting no time in figuring out his next steps. Evers initially committed to Florida out of high school but flipped to Oklahoma.

After one season, Evers is on the way out and has already heard from other Power 5 schools. He recently took a visit to Wisconsin, and the Badgers' new coaching staff is looking for a new starter, as Graham Mertz is in the portal.

Ole Miss, Michigan State and Cal vying for former Texas A&M players

Texas A&M freshman receiver Chris Marshall is a talented wideout but was suspended during the season for a violation of team rules. The former ESPN 300 recruit will receive heavy interest from Power 5 schools and already visited Ole Miss this week.

Texas A&M also lost defensive end Tunmise Adeleye , a former ESPN 300 recruit in the 2021 class, to the portal. He recently took a visit to Michigan State and also had coaches from Cal stop by his house on an in-home visit.

Top FCS OL making the rounds

Rhode Island offensive lineman A.J. Cornelius exploded as one of the most sought-after linemen in the transfer portal. He has heard from a number of big schools, recently visiting Oregon and Nebraska. It seems likely he will take more visits before making a final decision.

One big question for the week

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh. For Kent State, it has taken -- 17 players so far.

That includes starting quarterback Collin Schlee , running back Marquez Cooper, receiver Dante Cephas and a handful of other important players. The program is hiring Minnesota running backs coach Kenni Burns as the next head coach after Sean Lewis left for an assistant job at Colorado .

Burns will have a tall task ahead to replace the tremendous amount of production leaving through the portal. How does he fill that with less than a week until the early signing period and the clock continuously ticking with transfer players?

Burns must either recruit some of the Kent State players who entered the portal to rejoin the team or hit the portal hard himself. It might be difficult to get the former players back, as Cooper has already committed to Ball State and Cephas is hearing from Power 5 schools, including Penn State .

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Encountering 1 Problem At Colorado

Deion Sanders has already landed some major recruits and transfers since taking the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching job earlier this month. But while Coach Prime is surely going to bring a lot of talent to Boulder, Colorado, he's encountering one notable problem at his new home. The weather. Many of...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Major Quarterback Transfer Announces Commitment To Nebraska

Nebraska football has added a major quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers tonight. Sims appeared in 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. With Georgia Tech, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes for 4,464 yards, 30...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola

On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
LINCOLN, NE
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Arkansas loses another commitment

Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Bo Nix announces his plans for next season

Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
NEW MEXICO STATE
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From 1 SEC Program To Another

Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed executed an SEC West commitment flip on Monday night. Reed, who had been committed to Ole Miss since April, decommitted from the Rebels before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy star took an official visit to College Station over the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ESPN

ESPN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy