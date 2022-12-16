Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Preparing for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is on the way, but Wednesday is a great day to run some errands. Wednesday will start off with temps in the 20s and some sunshine. More clouds will appear throughout the day with a high of 41. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with low temps around 32.
myfox28columbus.com
AEP Ohio offers advice on preparing for winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — AEP Ohio meteorologists are keeping an eye on the winter weather that will hit Central Ohio just before Christmas. The company is concerned about extremely low temperatures, ice and snow. Workers have been preparing for the possibility of outages. “Our teams stand ready and are...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Holiday travel could get tricky with possible winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first half of the week is relatively quiet. We are watching a large storm just in time for Christmas. Stay weather aware this week as more of the forecast and the impacts come into better focus. Here’s what we know so far:. Live...
myfox28columbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
myfox28columbus.com
ODOT cautions drivers after two trucks hit in Hocking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of holiday travel and incoming winter weather, the Ohio Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to give their personnel space. ODOT said two of their trucks were hit over the weekend in Hocking County. The county sheriff had placed the area under a level 1 snow emergency Sunday overnight until noon due to potential ice and blowing snow.
myfox28columbus.com
No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
myfox28columbus.com
Best burgers in Columbus: Where are they?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is National Hamburger Day, so we're doing the important work to help you get ready. Do you prefer a $20 gourmet burger? Or are you cool with something a little messier that you might find at your favorite local dive?. Either way, it's all...
myfox28columbus.com
Jingle all the way! Good Day Columbus spreads some holiday cheer with a special stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was not a Silent Night as the Good Day Columbus crew used their merry voices to bring some holiday cheer!. Jessica Ralston, Andrew Buck Michael, Phil Kelly, Katie Mckee, and Cameron Fontana went door to door singing Christmas carols. Kurt Ludlow couldn't join due...
myfox28columbus.com
Disney on Ice bringing Let's Celebrate Tour to Ohio this winter
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate is bringing it's ice-skating spectacular to stop in Columbus Ohio at Nationwide Arena from January 25 - 29, 2023! Mickey Mouse is set to lead a parade of more than 50 beloved characters including his friends Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.
myfox28columbus.com
COTA cancels January service changes after cyber breach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority said Tuesday it will cancel its planned January service change after it suffered a cyber breach last week. All fixed-route transit lines will continue on their current schedules through at least May 1, 2023, when the next service change is scheduled, COTA said.
myfox28columbus.com
Kason Thomass: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomass told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
myfox28columbus.com
Free COVID-19 test kits available at Columbus Public Health ahead of Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is right around the corner and Columbus Public Health wants to make sure everyone is staying healthy. Health officials will be passing out free COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday. Free test kits will be distributed from 1-6 p.m. at Columbus Public Health, located along...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
myfox28columbus.com
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted looks back on 2022 in one-on-one interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is taking a moment to look back, while keeping his focus on the future. As he entered the Stateroom, it’s hard to deny the memories flooding back as he realizes this is the first time he’s been in this particular space of the Ohio Statehouse since the first COVID-19 briefings of 2020.
myfox28columbus.com
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
myfox28columbus.com
Small businesses highlight popular presents and gift sets in the Short North
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Looking for a last-minute gift to give your loved ones over the holidays, The Short North has several small businesses hoping to catch your eye! Nicci Hicks, the owner of Pivot Boutique joins Good Day Columbus with a few ideas to select from between jewelry, slippers to blankets and more!
myfox28columbus.com
Rhode Island couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple in Rhode Island transformed their home into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor," for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
myfox28columbus.com
Helping families with essential needs during holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — During the holiday season, one organization is focused on the gift of giving with its annual Holiday Help event. The Center for Healthy Families stepping up in a big way to help those in need. "We really look towards helping our families pull up their bootstraps so that they can be in a better position," Toshia Saford, president and CEO of the organization, tells said.
