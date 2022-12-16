ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Old Vet
5d ago

No,no,no I’ll bet his wife gets in on it like the last one she did. Better be half dems and half republicans,yeah right.

Reply
4
Soul Not 4 Sale
5d ago

That's why Lamont went to the white house for dinner with Biden last month. He helping with the money laundering 🤔 hum interesting

Reply
3
Related
alternativeswatch.com

Illinois pension makes new commitments; approves long-term asset allocation

The $47 billion Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) last Friday approved up to $240 million in commitments to the real estate and private equity asset classes . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A pay-as-you-go...
ILLINOIS STATE
ctexaminer.com

If You’re Thinking About Leaping into the Third-Party Electric Market…

Most years, nearly every electric customer in Connecticut buys their electric supply through Eversource or United Illuminating, rather than attempting to navigate the market of third-party suppliers that was set up when Connecticut deregulated its electric utilities in 1998. Every Eversource and United Illuminating customer has the right to buy...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Marketing Data Identifying Hardships Delays Some From Switching Electric Suppliers

It’s a one-year trial meant to protect those who might not be able to pay their electricity bills this winter, but it’s receiving some criticism, too. For the first time, Eversource used third-party marketing data to identify Connecticut customers who may meet the definition for a financial hardship. However, it also means they will have to take steps to apply for a waiver if they want to change to a third-party electric supplier.
CONNECTICUT STATE
alternativeswatch.com

Illinois SURS taps Meketa, adds to real assets

The $22 billion State University Retirement System (SURS) of Illinois closed out 2022 with the naming of Meketa as general consultant . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A pay-as-you-go plan to get you started.
ILLINOIS STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Cannabis Concerns Grow With Recreational Sales Set To Start Next Month

Some members of Connecticut’s medical marijuana community are concerned about the recreational market with sales expected to start on Jan. 10, 2023. They are also concerned about the mold threshold allowed under Connecticut law. Right now there are four medical marijuana growers in the state and at least one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Deputy To Leave Before Cannabis Sales Start

Andrea Comer, a Consumer Protection Department official and central figure in the rollout of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market, will leave the agency at the end of the month in order to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell. Comer’s departure, first reported Monday by Hearst...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023

(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Home Care Workers Finally Get A Win

It looks like light at the tunnel for some hardworking home care workers. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services approved the federal funds for bonuses and health care that were negotiated as part of a labor package in May. The approval marks the first time these more than 11,000...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut DCP News: Delivery Extension for Jan./Feb. 2023

RE: Delivery Extension Approved for January 2023 and February 2023. The Department received a written request filed by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Inc. requesting permission to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in January 2023 through Friday, February 3, 2023, and to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in February 2023 through Friday, March 3, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley

A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
KINGSTON, NY
WTNH

Can you buy alcohol in Connecticut on Christmas or New Year’s Day?

(WTNH) – As you prepare for your holiday gatherings, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is reminding residents about when they can and can’t buy alcohol. Connecticut residents will not be allowed to buy alcohol on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The reason? Both holidays fall on a Sunday this year. Package stores must […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy