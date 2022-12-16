Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Amherst Co. crash closes Rt. 29S
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Rt. 29N. The southbound lanes are still closed. EARLIER STORY: A crash has closed Route 29 from Route 163 to Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office asks that people avoid the area and use alternate routes....
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman and Son Injured in Car Accident
Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.
wfxrtv.com
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
WSET
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
WSET
SEE IT: Tuna can-sized device helps put out fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A small device is being praised for helping to extinguish a fire in Roanoke County last week before crews even got there. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were called to an apartment complex in SW Roanoke on Dec. 12. The...
wakg.com
14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat
On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
WHSV
Man arrested for death of woman found in house after fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of Cierra Shante Easley, 35, was found inside the home.
WSLS
Two Lynchburg apartments struck by gunfire overnight, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. On Dec. 19 at about 12:16 a.m., police were alerted about shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. After arriving at the scene, police found two apartment units that were struck...
WDBJ7.com
Teenager charged for Martinsville Walmart bomb threat
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of a Martinsville Walmart store. About 3:30 p.m. December 18, 2022, a threat was called into the store on Commonwealth Boulevard, and the store was...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Roanoke County murder
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
wfxrtv.com
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
wakg.com
Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night
The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
Power cord sets off Albermarle County house fire
An Albermarle County home caught fire early Saturday morning in what investigators say was likely an accidental electrical fire.
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
wmra.org
Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail
Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer. The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.
WSET
Former Buena Vista police chief arrested for misusing public assets
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The former Police Chief of Buena Vista was arrested on Friday and is charged with the felony of Misuse of Public Assets. 60-year-old Richard Keith Hartman was arrested by the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Salem Field Office. He...
