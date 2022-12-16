ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

VIDEO: Suspect walks out of Ohio store with a cash register

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month. According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot, killed after allegedly firing at police in Marion County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and killed after firing at police in La Rue, Ohio, the police chief and sheriff said. Officers with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home related to a drug investigation. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald...
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

AMBER Alert: Police urge Nalah Jackson to return 5-month-old Kason Thomass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Tuesday issued a plea to the woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twin boys inside. Police said 24-year-old Nalah Jackson is a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kyair and Kason Thomass. Jackson, whom Bryant said...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – December 19, 2022

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of Watkins Road to arrest Teagan B. Green, age 18 of Marysville for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail. 3:56pm Property Damage Crash. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of State Route 4 to investigate a...
MARYSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy