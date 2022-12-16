Read full article on original website
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
VIDEO: Suspect walks out of Ohio store with a cash register
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month. According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store […]
Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
Halloween crash that killed Columbus 4-year-old sees driver charged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man is facing possible jail time and a fine after being charged in the death of a four-year-old on Halloween in northeast Columbus. The office of Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday morning that Lazaro Becerra has been charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after being accused of […]
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
Man shot, killed after allegedly firing at police in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and killed after firing at police in La Rue, Ohio, the police chief and sheriff said. Officers with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home related to a drug investigation. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald...
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
Person shot in leg amid argument at southeast Columbus fast-food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg during an argument at a fast-food restaurant. A sergeant with Columbus police's public information office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon inside a Wendy's in the 4300 block of Refugee Road. Police...
AMBER Alert: Police urge Nalah Jackson to return 5-month-old Kason Thomass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Tuesday issued a plea to the woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twin boys inside. Police said 24-year-old Nalah Jackson is a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kyair and Kason Thomass. Jackson, whom Bryant said...
Homicide suspect back in jail after mistaken release, family asking for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is asking more questions about how a suspect in two deaths before her son’s murder was released from the Franklin County Jail because of human error. David Johnson III is back in police custody, arrested Monday night. Detectives said Johnson is...
Stolen SUV crashes into Giant Eagle Market District in Grandview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grocery shoppers looking to use their Giant Eagle perks may have to go to an alternate location this morning after an SUV crashed into the doors of the Grandview Yard location Monday morning. Columbus police said that just before 2 a.m. Monday a driver of a silver or gray Dodge SUV […]
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
Police release surveillance photos of 3 people connected to deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police on Monday released surveillance photos of three young men "connected to" the deadly shooting that took place last week inside a gas station. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Combs intervened during the attempted robbery of his friend inside the Sunoco station in the 2700 block of...
UCSO Reports – December 19, 2022
Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of Watkins Road to arrest Teagan B. Green, age 18 of Marysville for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail. 3:56pm Property Damage Crash. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of State Route 4 to investigate a...
