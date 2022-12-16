Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS superintendent recommends $3.15 billion operating budget
The $3.15 billion Montgomery County Public Schools recommended operating budget for fiscal 2024 represents an 8% increase over the current school budget and prioritizes staff retention and communication with families, according to Superintendent Monifa McKnight. McKnight presented her recommended budget at a public meeting on Monday night at Northwest High...
wmcurrent.com
Board of Education passes new 2023-2024 school calendar
At the December 6 Board of Education business meeting, an approval was signed for a new Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, which offers more days for professional developments and limits instructional disruptions with fewer half days. MCPS superintendent Monifa B. McKnight presented her recommended...
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic emails received by staff at Walt Whitman HS, principal says
Just one day after antisemitic graffiti was found smeared across the entrance sign of Walt Whitman High School, several Whitman staff members discovered an antisemitic message in their inbox from an unknown sender, according to an email sent by Whitman Principal Robert Dodd to school personnel. The anonymous sender’s email...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
State funds to create pipeline of public servants through University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center
BALTIMORE -- The public service industry is facing a crisis. State agencies are struggling to operate with limited staff.That's why the University of Baltimore's Schaefer Center for Public Policy aims to groom the next generation of leaders with some help from state funds."Public servants are the backbone of our system in government," Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones said. "We cannot function effectively when our agencies are severely understaffed."University of Baltimore President Kurk Schmoke said there are about six thousand vacancies in the public sector across Maryland.That is because people are retiring, Dr. Ann Cotten with the...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Government House
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis over the weekend. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around...
bethesdamagazine.com
‘Gaslighting’ series at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High explores manipulation’s impact on society
Over the fall semester, students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School spearheaded a unique series of panel events on campus called “Growing up under Gaslighting.” The series has involved a colorful list of guest speakers, including:. Sarada Peri, former senior speechwriter for President Barack Obama. Gadi Ben-Yehuda from the...
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
bethesdamagazine.com
Bruce Lee, CEO of Silver Spring-based developer and scion of influential Blair-Lee family, dies at age 58
Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of the family-owned real estate business Lee Development Group and a scion of the influential Blair-Lee family, died of pancreatic cancer Monday at the age of 58, according to company officials. Lee was memorialized as “a spirited and generous leader” in a statement the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring chef on trial for allegedly harassing underage hostess
Silver Spring chef and restaurant owner Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial in a civil lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed a teenage girl who worked at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. Mendizábal’s trial began Monday at the Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected to go on...
bethesdamagazine.com
Nearly 100 former students pay surprise tribute to teacher Vincent Gibbs, battling cancer
On Saturday afternoon, a school bus pulled up outside the quiet Germantown home of retired Robert E. Peary High School teacher Vincent Gibbs. Dozens of Peary graduates filed out into the cold wearing Santa hats and mittens to sing carols and pay a surprise tribute to their beloved teacher. “He...
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic graffiti found at Walt Whitman HS at least fourth incident since August in Montgomery County
Graffiti found Saturday morning on the Walt Whitman High School sign marked at least the fourth time since August that antisemitic vandalism has defaced a site in Montgomery County, according to officials. Federal, state and local leaders and Jewish groups condemned the spate of incidents in the county – amid...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski makes key personnel announcements
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week made the following personnel announcements:. Elisabeth A. Sachs has been named Deputy Administrative Officer for Health and Community Services. Mike Fried has been named as Director of the Office of Information Technology. Walt Pesterfield has been named Director of the Department...
bethesdamagazine.com
Editors’ Picks: Year in Review
Montgomery County’s own Myles Frost hit it big last year. At the age of 22, he was the one of the youngest solo actors ever to win a Tony Award, honored as the Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical. Born in Silver Spring, Frost grew up singing and playing piano and drums. At Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, he acted in productions including Hairspray and performed Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean” at a talent show. In 2017, Frost appeared on The Voice but wasn’t chosen to advance. He left his audio engineering studies at Bowie State University once he landed his professional debut role playing the mega pop star in MJ.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg Town Center Hopes To Start Construction in 2024; Weis Signs LOI To Become Grocery Anchor
A Clarksburg community meeting on the future of the Clarksburg Town Center (CTC) revealed updated plans that hope for construction to begin in 2024 and be completed in “one fell swoop” and a grocery anchor, Weis, having signed a letter of intent to open up a new store at the CTC. Additional information and a few slides from tonight’s meeting available below:
D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday the largest eminent domain victory in city history. The post D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Anti-Jewish graffiti found on school sign in Montgomery County; second incident in county in weeks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police Chief Marcus Jones said officers were investigating anti-Semitic vandalism for a second time in little more than a month. Jones said members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were at Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday They […]
Residents divided on what the future holds for downtown Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown residents are divided about how they feel the downtown area is headed. Some residents said that although some things have improved, there are some bigger issues that have yet to be resolved. “They’ve really improved the square and the buildings around that, Hagerstown native, Teresa Hawbaker said. “It’s […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Editors’ Picks: Food & Drink
Tough times call for comfort food, and several restaurateurs satisfied that craving in Montgomery County after the pandemic began with soul-satisfying fried chicken. Among the joints that opened are: Honeymoon Chicken in Ensemble Kitchen Bethesda’s virtual food hall (March 2021); Roaming Rooster in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development ( June 2022); and Crown Fried Chicken in Silver Spring ( June 2022). Virginia-based chainlet Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken opened two outposts (Wheaton in May 2022 and Rockville’s Travilah Square shopping center in August 2022), with two more slated by early 2023, one on Rockville Pike and the other in Gaithersburg. Not enough? Check out Silver Spring Wings, which opened in November, and Fryer’s Roadside, a fried chicken and ice cream stand in Silver Spring that opened in August 2021 but was recently taken over by All Set Restaurant & Bar owners Jennifer Meltzer and Ed Reavis (also the chef).
DC DMV announces new mandatory device for substance-abuse driving offenders
WASHINGTON — The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) has launched a new program aimed at reducing driving under the influence. Starting Monday, all drivers with a D.C. license who are convicted of an alcohol or drug-related driving offense will be required to enroll in the "Ignition Interlock Device (IID) program within 30 days of conviction. The program requires participants to connect a breath alcohol analyzer to their car.
Comments / 0