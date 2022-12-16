Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back at the heart of one of the most astonishing plays in NFL history, has died, his family confirmed. He was 72. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer passed away just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”—his ludicrously improbable catch and touchdown in the dying seconds of the Steelers’ 1972 playoff game against Oakland which gave Pittsburgh their first playoff victory in the franchise’s history. His death also comes just days before Pittsburgh plans to retire his #32 jersey in a halftime ceremony at its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris’ family confirmed his death to KDKA-TV. No cause of death was reported.RIP Franco HarrisThe immaculate reception happened 50 years ago this week. pic.twitter.com/T9FXJPvs3y— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 21, 2022 Read it at CBS News

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO