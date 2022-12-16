Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Penguins Grades: ‘Tale of Two Games,’ Malkin & Crosby Spark Big Win (+)
Despite a lethargic start and slog into the second period, the Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by only one goal. Then the Penguins came to life like a snowman who found a top hat. Two power-play goals begot speed and more energy. The Penguins rallied, both emotionally and on the scoreboard, to...
Penguins Overcome Molasses Start, Get Sweet Finish, 3-2
Winning this game didn’t put the Pittsburgh Penguins into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And it didn’t really salve the sting of losing their opening-round series to the New York Rangers seven months ago. Not completely, anyway. But as regular-season victories go, their 3-2 win...
Penguins Locker Room: Thoughts On a Missed Opportunity
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins should have had a major advantage going into the third period of their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday night. They had been off since a 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday night, and figured to be relatively well-rested. The Hurricanes, meanwhile,...
Winning Streak is Over: Carolina Slips Past Penguins, 3-2
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is not much separating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina in the Metropolitan Division standings. It stands to reason, then, that there seems to be very little separating them on the ice, either. But if there is an edge so far this season, it belongs to...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, December 19
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, December 19 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. No cause of death...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Franco Harris, Steelers’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Star, Dies at 72
Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back at the heart of one of the most astonishing plays in NFL history, has died, his family confirmed. He was 72. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer passed away just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”—his ludicrously improbable catch and touchdown in the dying seconds of the Steelers’ 1972 playoff game against Oakland which gave Pittsburgh their first playoff victory in the franchise’s history. His death also comes just days before Pittsburgh plans to retire his #32 jersey in a halftime ceremony at its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris’ family confirmed his death to KDKA-TV. No cause of death was reported.RIP Franco HarrisThe immaculate reception happened 50 years ago this week. pic.twitter.com/T9FXJPvs3y— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 21, 2022 Read it at CBS News
Penguins-Rangers Rematch, Game 32: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-4) saw the New York Rangers (18-10-5) was the handshake line at Madison Square Garden after the Penguins lost a 3-1 series lead and a two-goal lead in Game 7 of Round One in the 2022 NHL playoffs. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry valiantly played on a badly injured ankle that took months to heal. But a controversial non-call as Marcus Pettersson’s helmet was knocked off leading to the Rangers’ late third-period game-tying goal added spice, or salt, to the rivalry.
Penguins Skate: Petry on Ice Early; Zucker, Archibald Game-Time Decisions
Monday, we had injured Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker on the ice early (and then for practice), and Tuesday we had injured defenseman Jeff Petry on the ice early before the team’s optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan dropped some interesting news after the skate:...
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Owe Them One,’ Pens Itching for Rematch
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored at least one power-play goal in eight consecutive games, and usually have looked quite menacing in the process. But while they did score on one of their five chances with the man-advantage during their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday evening, they were not as crisp and efficient as they have been most of the time in recent weeks.
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Zucker Returns; Archibald Evaluated for Injury
Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker, listed as being out week to week because of a lower-body injury, went on the ice with skills assistant Ty Hennes a half-hour before the team’s practice was scheduled to begin Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Missing, however, was forward Josh Archibald....
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
Potential Penguins Trade Fit Emerges; Ties to Hextall
Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada analyst Jeff Marek put forth a player on the NHL trade block who has ties to Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall and could very well be a fit for the Penguins. Marek reported that the Philadelphia Flyers have made James van Riemsdyk available. Hextall...
UPDATED: Steelers-Panthers Betting Preview; Get $150 DraftKings Promo
The quarterback fans love to hate will get the start when Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. PHN readers can cash in on the DraftKings promo exclusive and Steelers bets, too. Before we get to...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0