Pittsburgh, PA

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, December 19

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, December 19 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Franco Harris, Steelers’ ‘Immaculate Reception’ Star, Dies at 72

Franco Harris, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back at the heart of one of the most astonishing plays in NFL history, has died, his family confirmed. He was 72. The four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer passed away just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception”—his ludicrously improbable catch and touchdown in the dying seconds of the Steelers’ 1972 playoff game against Oakland which gave Pittsburgh their first playoff victory in the franchise’s history. His death also comes just days before Pittsburgh plans to retire his #32 jersey in a halftime ceremony at its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris’ family confirmed his death to KDKA-TV. No cause of death was reported.RIP Franco HarrisThe immaculate reception happened 50 years ago this week. pic.twitter.com/T9FXJPvs3y— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 21, 2022 Read it at CBS News
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penguins-Rangers Rematch, Game 32: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-4) saw the New York Rangers (18-10-5) was the handshake line at Madison Square Garden after the Penguins lost a 3-1 series lead and a two-goal lead in Game 7 of Round One in the 2022 NHL playoffs. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry valiantly played on a badly injured ankle that took months to heal. But a controversial non-call as Marcus Pettersson’s helmet was knocked off leading to the Rangers’ late third-period game-tying goal added spice, or salt, to the rivalry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Owe Them One,’ Pens Itching for Rematch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored at least one power-play goal in eight consecutive games, and usually have looked quite menacing in the process. But while they did score on one of their five chances with the man-advantage during their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday evening, they were not as crisp and efficient as they have been most of the time in recent weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
