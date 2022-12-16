ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved. “We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston

HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence. After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said. Statement from United Airlines:. “United flight 128 encountered unexpected...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

No drinking and driving! Law enforcement increasing holiday patrol, cracking down on impaired drivers in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – This year alone, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has made a total of 886 suspected impaired driver arrests, with repeat offenders caught violating the law at an astonishing rate. Therefore, an end of the year anti-crime initiative with other law enforcement agencies has been organized.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Alex Gutierrez is heartbroken. The 54-year-old oyster harvester from Galveston hasn’t been fishing in days, after a recent order by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recall oysters harvested from a certain area left him without work.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say

HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men made their way to the U.S....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Police Department hopes to lure recruits with $10,000 incentive

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is offering its cadets $10,000 in incentive pay, according to a release. Cadets already enrolled in HPD’s training academy, as well as those who join through June 30, 2024, are eligible to receive the incentive. “Recruiting is a challenge all police departments...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy