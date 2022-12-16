Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved. “We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment...
Northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 back open after big rig crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – All the northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 are back open Tuesday after a crash involving a big rig, TranStar said. HPD and TxDOT reportedly had all north lanes of the Southwest Freeway closed at the transition ramp to 288 South. According to police, a...
2 Friendswood PD officers injured after attempting to free victim from single vehicle crash, officials say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two officers with Friendswood Police Department are hurt after attempting to free a victim following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said. Officers with Friendswood PD closed off FM528 from Moore Road to Canal Drive towards Alvin at around 6 a.m. after a major crash...
Houston area plumbers busy protecting pipes ahead of Friday’s freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The temperatures will continue to decline throughout the week, dropping below the freezing mark on Friday. A Houston area plumbing company says the time to start protecting your pipes is now. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg is already busy protecting pipes from Friday’s freeze. Temperatures are...
What you should know about fireplace and chimney care before freezing temperatures arrive in our area
HOUSTON – We know many people will be trying to stay warm during the drastic drop in temperatures this week, but if you’ll be using a fireplace to do that, here are some things you need to know before lighting it. Houston area business owner Nadav Shoham says...
Man charged in west Houston murder allegedly told investigators he had troubled past, planned to ‘shoot first person who walked by him’
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston on Nov. 4. Emerson Giovanni Hernandez, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Graylon Rucker, 40. Two Spring Branch Police Department officers were on patrol when they...
Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
LIST: These warming centers will operate in Houston area during Arctic cold front
A cold front will move into the Houston area on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30′s and 20′s by Thursday night. Several institutions will operate warming centers during the extreme weather event. We will update this list as more warming centers are announced. City of...
‘You can achieve your dream’: Burn survivor’s wish of becoming a police officer for a day comes true
GALVESTON COUNTY – A 19-year-old Galveston man’s dream of becoming a police officer came true this week, but his bigger dream of inspiring others is only just beginning. Zaid Garcia has wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old, but he never believed he’d be able to achieve it.
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston
HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence. After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said. Statement from United Airlines:. “United flight 128 encountered unexpected...
No drinking and driving! Law enforcement increasing holiday patrol, cracking down on impaired drivers in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – This year alone, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has made a total of 886 suspected impaired driver arrests, with repeat offenders caught violating the law at an astonishing rate. Therefore, an end of the year anti-crime initiative with other law enforcement agencies has been organized.
Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man has been arrested after reportedly sending police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning along Interstate 45. Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle,...
Suspect shot after brutal fight with 2 officers on METRORail charged with assault, HPD says
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect who was shot following a brutal fight with two METRO police officers while aboard a light rail train on Saturday afternoon. Talmadge Blount, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer. The incident began around...
Stafford man charged with aggravated assault after driving wrong way, ramming into 27 vehicles, docs show
A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he hit several vehicles while driving recklessly over the weekend. According to court documents, 43-year-old Maurice Ceaser intentionally hit multiple vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot before speeding off. After leaving that scene, Ceaser...
Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Alex Gutierrez is heartbroken. The 54-year-old oyster harvester from Galveston hasn’t been fishing in days, after a recent order by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recall oysters harvested from a certain area left him without work.
8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say
HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men made their way to the U.S....
Houston Police Department hopes to lure recruits with $10,000 incentive
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is offering its cadets $10,000 in incentive pay, according to a release. Cadets already enrolled in HPD’s training academy, as well as those who join through June 30, 2024, are eligible to receive the incentive. “Recruiting is a challenge all police departments...
Charges filed against suspect accused of shooting, killing man in SE Houston gas station parking lot: HPD
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in southeast Houston. Michael Carl Draper, 56, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon. On Nov. 12, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a...
