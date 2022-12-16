Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Gets Specialty Diecast Treatment
In recent months, Hot Wheels has added a host of Blue Oval models to its exclusive Red Line Club collection, including not just one, but two 1962 Ford F-100 pickups, as well as a 1932 Ford Coupe. It was seemingly inevitable that some sort of Ford Bronco would eventually make the cut in this limited-edition collection, which is available only to Red Line Club members – especially since a number of other Bronco toys have debuted in recent months. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, as the 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak is set to launch tomorrow, December 20th at 9am PST.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited In Rapid Red: Photos
Prior to the reveal of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty in late September, Ford Authority spotted a number of prototypes of the redesigned pickup driving around, including an F-450 towing a trailer and another F-450 finished in the more luxurious King Ranch trim. Since the new truck’s reveal, Ford Authority has spied a variety of other F-450 dually models out and about, including a Lariat finished in Stone Gray, as well as a black Lariat. Now, we’ve also spotted a 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited, this time finished in Rapid Red.
fordauthority.com
2024 Hyundai Kona Teased As All-New Ford Bronco Sport Rival
Hyundai has been reinventing its lineup over the past couple of years, adding new all-electric models while also launching a bevy of fresh ICE products such as the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, which competes directly with the Ford Explorer. Now, the automaker has teased the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona, which is growing dimensionally to the point where it matches up with the Ford Bronco Sport, at least in terms of size, as it has grown by nearly six inches in length and is an inch wider than the outgoing model.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT With Bronze Package And Stripes: Photos
Following its debut in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, an EcoBoost coupe with multi-spoke wheels, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, another Oxford White GT equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, a GT convertible finished in Rapid Red, and the higher-performance Dark Horse, as well as one equipped with winter tires. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of yet another 2024 Ford Mustang GT, this time a coupe with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package and stripes – the first time we’ve seen this particular combination.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Top Speed
10 Best-Selling Harley-Davidson Motorcycles
The first Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit the road in 1903. Since then, America's most famous motorcycle brand has produced countless motorcycle models. While not every bike was a success, the company continues to dominate because it stays true to its roots. Purists appreciate Harley's commitment to tradition. They don't stray too far from their roots and what it's best known for. Newcomers appreciate Harley's willingness to experiment with new bike designs. These bikes break with tradition and breathe fresh air into the sometimes tradition-heavy lineup. These 10 bikes are some of Harley's biggest successes with top sales numbers.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
