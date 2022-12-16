Read full article on original website
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash
One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Indoor Nerf arena coming to Dauphin County: ‘It’s going to be controlled chaos’
Inspired by his kids, Sir Grey Fox dreamed up an ultimate Nerf gun arena opening soon in Dauphin County. “The idea came from pure boredom,” Fox said. “The kids were in the house complaining they didn’t have anything to do and going outside shooting Nerf guns and losing bullets. I kept thinking there has to be another way to do this.”
Driver dead after getting thrown from truck in central Pa. rollover crash
A man was killed Tuesday night when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled in York County, ejecting him from the vehicle, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving east on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township when he veered off the road and lost control around 8:45 p.m.
Pa. man dies of stab wounds months after attack, son’s arrest: coroner
A 61-year-old man who was stabbed Aug. 27, allegedly by his son, in Palmer Township has died, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joseph S. Rizzolino was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Speciality Hospital in Bethlehem, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. After an...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on icy central Pa. road: coroner
A 28-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle slid across an icy York County road and crashed, authorities said. Kenneth W. Hagens, of York Township, lost control of the motorcycle on a large patch of ice around 12:28 a.m. Monday, on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
York County family loses home to early morning fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
Body encased in concrete found at Pa. home: report
A gruesome discovery lead to crime scene investigators removing a body encased in concrete from a Philadelphia home on Monday afternoon, 6ABC reported. The home, located in the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming neighborhood, has been the focus of a police investigation. The search began after investigators got a tip that a body of a woman missing for eight years was buried in the basement.
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Deadly crash involving West Pittston police chief ruled accidental
WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner confirms a man killed in a crash involving a West Pittston police chief Thursday has been ruled accidental. According to state police, Thomas L. Fiorini, 63, died after his southbound Chevrolet crossed the centerline of Wyoming Avenue near the Midway Shopping Center and struck the police pickup […]
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
abc27.com
Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
Intensive supervised bail OK’d for defendant in starvation deaths of Pa. girls
WILLIAMSPORT – The mother of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death and physically abusing two young Lycoming County sisters has been made eligible for intensive supervised bail. County Judge Nancy L. Butts on Tuesday approved the defense request for Michele L. Butler, 49, who...
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Man tried to lure Harrisburg elementary school students into van: officials
Students on their way to Foose Elementary School Tuesday morning were approached by a man who wanted the children to get into his van, the Harrisburg School District said in an message to parents. The man approached two students around 8:50 a.m. in the area of 15th and Sycamore streets,...
