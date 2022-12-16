ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tips for working safely in extreme cold

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As freezing temperatures are expected for the holidays, it is important to know how to keep yourself safe and warm while working in cold weather. Here are a few tips on how to work safely as Atlanta braces for the coldest weather in four...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up. Here’s a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Holiday gifts for the men in your life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than a week until Christmas, it might be time to scramble for gifts! The men in your life can be tough to get gifts for, but Atlanta News First is here to help!. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined the morning show to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT: Cold showers Tuesday; Arctic Blast arrives on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a First Alert for chilly rain showers on Tuesday. The best chance of rain is south of I-20, but a few showers will drift into the northern Atlanta suburbs, too. It will be a cold day with the temperature hovering near 40, and possibly falling into the mid to upper 30s when it’s raining. The rain threat diminishes early Tuesday evening and the temperature will fall to near freezing early Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sea Salt Cares initiative highlights Atlanta police recruits, community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The annual Sea Salt Cares initiative highlighting new Atlanta police recruits and the Atlanta community was held at the newest Sea Salt restaurant on Howell Mill Road on Monday evening. The initiative “focuses on inclusivity for the underserved and creating community in the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Best way to protect your plants this Winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the cold Winter weather damage your beloved plants. It’s best to be prepared than in a panic when bad weather comes through your area. The first day of Winter is Dec. 21, and this...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Homelessness dropped 38% in Atlanta in 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop across metro Atlanta, warming centers are filling up to meet the need of those experiencing homelessness. “We went to the fire station,” said 10-year-old Kenniah Leach, who stayed in a warming center on Monday with her mom in DeKalb County. “I got a lot of sleep,” said Leach.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Angel Tree program helps metro Atlanta families in need ahead of Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers played Santa’s helpers and distributed toys to several metro Atlanta families in need with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program on Sunday. Dozens of white bags of gifts came from a community member, officials say. “We have experienced not being able...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Georgia woman car last seen in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Georgia need help to locate 23-year-old Sierra Taylor who was last seen on Dec. 15 in Fort Valley. According to the Perry Police Department, Taylor has an owl tattoo on her upper right arm and purple flowers on her forearm. Taylor’s “09″...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain apartment fire

INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of North Morningside Drive. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews say they put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab. The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

