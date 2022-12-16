ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a First Alert for chilly rain showers on Tuesday. The best chance of rain is south of I-20, but a few showers will drift into the northern Atlanta suburbs, too. It will be a cold day with the temperature hovering near 40, and possibly falling into the mid to upper 30s when it’s raining. The rain threat diminishes early Tuesday evening and the temperature will fall to near freezing early Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO