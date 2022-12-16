Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tips for working safely in extreme cold
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As freezing temperatures are expected for the holidays, it is important to know how to keep yourself safe and warm while working in cold weather. Here are a few tips on how to work safely as Atlanta braces for the coldest weather in four...
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: Georgia officials share state response plan ahead of dangerous Friday weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the winter weather system and its impacts. During the press conference, scheduled for 11:40 a.m., the governor will discuss the state’s preparation plans as more Georgians...
atlantanewsfirst.com
North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up. Here’s a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Holiday gifts for the men in your life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than a week until Christmas, it might be time to scramble for gifts! The men in your life can be tough to get gifts for, but Atlanta News First is here to help!. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined the morning show to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold showers Tuesday; Arctic Blast arrives on Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a First Alert for chilly rain showers on Tuesday. The best chance of rain is south of I-20, but a few showers will drift into the northern Atlanta suburbs, too. It will be a cold day with the temperature hovering near 40, and possibly falling into the mid to upper 30s when it’s raining. The rain threat diminishes early Tuesday evening and the temperature will fall to near freezing early Wednesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sea Salt Cares initiative highlights Atlanta police recruits, community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The annual Sea Salt Cares initiative highlighting new Atlanta police recruits and the Atlanta community was held at the newest Sea Salt restaurant on Howell Mill Road on Monday evening. The initiative “focuses on inclusivity for the underserved and creating community in the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Best way to protect your plants this Winter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the cold Winter weather damage your beloved plants. It’s best to be prepared than in a panic when bad weather comes through your area. The first day of Winter is Dec. 21, and this...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Homelessness dropped 38% in Atlanta in 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop across metro Atlanta, warming centers are filling up to meet the need of those experiencing homelessness. “We went to the fire station,” said 10-year-old Kenniah Leach, who stayed in a warming center on Monday with her mom in DeKalb County. “I got a lot of sleep,” said Leach.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Angel Tree program helps metro Atlanta families in need ahead of Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers played Santa’s helpers and distributed toys to several metro Atlanta families in need with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program on Sunday. Dozens of white bags of gifts came from a community member, officials say. “We have experienced not being able...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Missing Georgia woman car last seen in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Georgia need help to locate 23-year-old Sierra Taylor who was last seen on Dec. 15 in Fort Valley. According to the Perry Police Department, Taylor has an owl tattoo on her upper right arm and purple flowers on her forearm. Taylor’s “09″...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain apartment fire
INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!. INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of North Morningside Drive. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews say they put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta county is attempting to make it easier for farmers to grow the food you may need. They say a systems upgrade will help them produce fertilizer from county wastewater. Inside a massive building at the Gwinnett County F. Wayne Hill Water...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab. The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates...
Comments / 0