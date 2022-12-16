ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

Police say 3 dead in York County crash involving bus, tractor-trailer

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least three people are dead after a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 64 in York County involving a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying 23 passengers, police said.

Police said the bus and tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 64 east at the 241 mile marker in York County. Both vehicles were driving east when the bus merged into the tractor-trailer’s path. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the interstate and continue into the median where it hit an embankment.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said in a release there are three confirmed deaths and that both drivers and the bus passengers suffered “various levels of injuries” and have been taken to the hospital.

The driver and 20 passengers aboard the bus were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor to non-life-threatening injuries. Three additional bus passengers, two adult males and an adult female, died at the scene. All names will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The 23 people onboard the bus were not wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police

The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending in consultation with the York County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“This is still a very active and fluid investigation,” police said in the release, adding that the Virginia Department of Transportation is assisting with rerouting traffic in the area.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate are now open, but VDOT says the westbound left lane and shoulder are closed.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

WRIC - ABC 8News

