Beware of Scams the While Finalizing Christmas Shopping in Idaho
As the final days of Christmas begin to tick away and you look to finalize your last few presents to buy, make sure to be cautious this time of year. Many of us will be looking to overnight a gift to make sure it gets to its destination in time for Christmas or to make sure it arrives at our doorstep in time to wrap and put under the tree, but in doing so, you may be opening yourself up to a few scams this holiday season. As mentioned last week, Idaho is not as vulnerable as other states to identity theft and fraud, but that doesn't mean it won't happen and doesn't mean other scams aren't targeting Idaho residents this holiday season.
The 7 Best Idahoan Gifts to Give this Christmas Season
Christmas is fast approaching and you have less than a week to finish your shopping. Many are done, while some are finalizing this week, with a select few that will begin and finish in less than a week. If you looking to finish shopping soon and need a few ideas to send friends and family members something that represents the state of Idaho, make sure to send them one of these gifts. Here are some Christmas ideas that represent Idaho and that most Idahoans would enjoy getting for the holiday.
The 11 Foods and Drinks That Must be Consumed this Long Cold Winter in Idaho
The weather has significantly dropped over the last week, and much of the past weekend was in the teens and twenties. As the weather continues to remain well below freezing and the ice and snow of winter are likely around the corner, many of us will be spending our time inside with the heater on or by the fire. The colder it gets and the more snow and ice cover the roads, we will likely find ourselves not wanting to go out unless we have to for work, emergencies, or errands that must be done. Part of staying in means not wanting to go out to get fast food or pick-up, and that means staying in and making dinner. Some foods taste better in the winter, and now is the time to begin warming up with some warm food and delicious meals.
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
Magic Valley Towns On The Naughty And Nice List This Christmas
Santa Claus is coming to town and some Magic Valley towns have been naughty this year. You know he has his list and is checking it twice. So if entire towns were on the "naughty" and "nice" list this is what we think Santa would have them. Disclaimer: This is...
Free Discover Scuba Day at Twin Falls City Pool
When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
FORECAST: Jack Frost Up To Mischief In Twin Falls Thru New Year’s
Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
Past Holiday Specials Promote Hate, Bullying; Do Idahoans Buy-In?
With less than a week until Christmas Day, many Idaho families are knocking classic holiday shows and movies off their viewing lists. In recent years, some of the old favorites many of us grew up watching have come under fire for being too insensitive and not politically correct in this day and age.
What Some Magic Valley Students Are Saying About Their Cafeterias
School lunches have made a dramatic change since I worked my way up the academic ladder in the eighties and nineties. I remember I didn't bother my parents with packing me food roughly halfway through my middle school years, so I relied on whatever menu items my schools provided for me to kill my hunger pains.
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Twin Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Closing; Final Sales On
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
