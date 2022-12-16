FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal
LSU sits at No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll joined by 7 other SEC teams
Allie Rice honored with posthumous degree from LSU
Former U-High star, LSU DT Jacquelin Roy declares for 2023 NFL Draft
WAFB unveils new weather radar
Longtime 19th JDC Judge Tim Kelley to retire
TOY GIVEAWAYS: Where to pick up gifts in BR, surrounding areas
Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive
Ponchatoula man wanted in Houston for capital murder; believed to be in Louisiana
Toy giveaway to be held in memory of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.
WBR Christmas Crusade breaks record, helps over 200 kids
BR area prepares for extreme cold
1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd
BRFD battles 3-alarm fire at Tiger Plaza
BRFD encourages cold weather safety
BRPD responding to deadly shooting
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
Videos posted to social media show street racers blocking parts of I-10, doing fiery stunts overnight in Baton Rouge
Veterans honored on National Wreaths Across America day
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
