Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and company have been busy as they have added three new players through the NCAA Transfer Portal to the defensive line. One player who is very familiar with Louisiana is returning home leaving Florida in defensive tackle Jalen Lee from Live Oak.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Allie Rice honored with posthumous degree from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While many parents greeted their graduates after Friday’s Ourso College of Business ceremony, the parents of Allie Rice walk out with just her diploma in hand. “This is a difficult day, today is three months to the day of Allie’s murder. This was a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB unveils new weather radar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB today announced the installation of its exclusive new high-resolution weather radar, helping to fill a dangerous gap in radar coverage within the communities we serve. This new technology will help to bring timely and important life-saving information to WAFB viewers. This will be particularly...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Longtime 19th JDC Judge Tim Kelley to retire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime 19th Judicial District Court Judge Tim Kelley is planning to retire from his role on Saturday, Dec. 31. A spokesperson for the judge said he has served in the role since 1997 and was most recently re-elected in 2020. “I absolutely loved my job....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting reported at apartment complex on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. According to officials, the shooting happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m. There is no word on what led up to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR area prepares for extreme cold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preparations are being made ahead of extreme cold that is expected to roll through the Baton Rouge area. At St. Vincent De Paul, they are rolling out cots, dressing them with fresh linens and blankets, and fluffing pillows for those looking for a warm place to stay.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD battles 3-alarm fire at Tiger Plaza

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday, Dec. 20. It happened at Tiger Plaza, which is located off Alvin Dark Avenue, around 6 p.m. Officials said no one was injured as a result of the fire. BRFD states that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD encourages cold weather safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the temperature drops, concerns about heating safety among Baton Rouge area emergency workers go up. “During the colder weather, we do see an increase in call volume,” said Curt Monte, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Some of the concerns involve...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Veterans honored on National Wreaths Across America day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 held their Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery on 220 North 19th St. A spokesperson tells us their mission is to honor, remember, and teach communities about the sacrifices made, so...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department confirmed the passing of Port Allen City Marshal, Mike Zito. Zito passed away on Monday, Dec. 19 due to natural causes. Zito had nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was a husband...
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

