chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Issues RFP for Consultant for Public Safety Strategic Planning Group
The City of Chelsea has issued a Request for Proposals for the Public Safety Strategic Planning Group Facilitation Services. Submission Deadline is Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Click on the link below for a detailed description and directions to submit a proposal.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Downtown Development Authority Discusses Myriad of Topics
In a short Chelsea Downtown Development Authority meeting on Dec. 15, the board touched on a myriad of topics from updates on downtown projects – such as the replacement and refurbishment of the downtown benches and trash can replacements – to brief discussions of better coordination of downtown business hours and a program called Mainstreet America.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Robotics Thanks Community for Wrap-A-Palooza Support
The Chelsea Robotic’s Wrap-A-Palooza wrapped up its first annual festival this year, raising more than $2,000. It was a festive weekend during which we hope we spread some holiday spirit to those who attended. We wanted to graciously say thank you to the community for all of the support.
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 23: Chelsea Area Fire Authority Stuff-A-Truck Event
On Dec. 23, members of the Chelsea Area Fire Authority will be on hand in front of Polly’s Market, 1255 S. Main St., collecting non-perishable and canned goods from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. during its annual Stuff-A-Truck event. There will be a fire truck in front of Polly’s and everything...
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services at Chelsea First UMC
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Liza Gray-Jarvis for the information and graphics in this story.) This service is designed for Children and their families. Our Youth String Ensemble and Worship Band will provide music; our children and youth will share readings from the Bible and the book When It Snowed That Night. All are welcome as we celebrate the birth of Jesus the Christ.
